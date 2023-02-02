OPEC retains existing production policy

A technical committee of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Wednesday made no recommendation to change the oil cartel’s existing production policy. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee tracks the alliance’s compliance with its output quota and studies market fundamentals.

Though neither committee can outright decide OPEC+ production policy, It can recommend plans for the review of coalition ministers. The 47th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) took place via videoconference yesterday. It later released a communique which was posted on OPEC’s website. It reads: “The JMMC reaffirmed their commitment to the DoC which extends to the end of 2023 as agreed in the 33rd OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 5th of October 2022, and urged all participating countries to achieve full conformity.” The DoC refers to the Declaration of Cooperation or the OPEC+ accord.”

