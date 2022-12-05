OPEC+ retains Nigeria’s 1.742mbpd in global output target

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Sunday during the 34th virtual OPEC and non- OPEC ministerial meeting agreed to maintain the current two million barrel per day production output target.

This means allied members retained Nigeria’s 84,000bpd cut and the country’s production quota or target of 1.742 million bpd. The 13-member oil cartel and its allies (OPEC+) had on October 5, 2022 during the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which took place at OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria agreed on a global crude output target of two million bpd despite calls by the United States for more output.

The agreement at an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday was made a day ahead of the planned implementation of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil revenues in response to its invasion of Ukraine: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil imports and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports imposed by the EU, the Group of Seven countries and Australia.

OPEC in a statement on its website on Sunday said: “The 34th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting took place by videoconference on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

“In line with the decision of the OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation at the 33rd OPEC and non- OPEC Ministerial Meeting on October 5, 2022, which was purely driven by market considerations and recognised in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and the right course of action towards stabilising global oil markets; and adhering to the approach of being proactive and preemptive, the participating countries reiterated their readiness to meet at any time and take immediate additional measures to address market developments and support the balance of the oil market and its stability if necessary.”

