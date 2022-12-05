News

OPEC+ retains Nigeria’s 1.742mbpd in global output target

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Sunday during the 34th virtual OPEC and non- OPEC ministerial meeting agreed to maintain the current two million barrel per day production output target.

This means allied members retained Nigeria’s 84,000bpd cut and the country’s production quota or target of 1.742 million bpd. The 13-member oil cartel and its allies (OPEC+) had on October 5, 2022 during the 33rd OPEC  and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which took place at OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria agreed on a global crude output target of two million bpd despite calls by the United States for more output.

 

The agreement at an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday was made a day ahead of the planned implementation of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil revenues in response to its invasion of Ukraine: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil imports and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports imposed by the EU, the Group of Seven countries and Australia.

 

OPEC in a statement on its website on Sunday said: “The 34th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting took place by videoconference on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

“In line with the decision of the OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation at the 33rd OPEC and non- OPEC Ministerial Meeting on October 5, 2022, which was purely driven by market considerations and recognised in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and the right course of action towards stabilising global oil markets; and adhering to the approach of being proactive and preemptive, the participating countries reiterated their readiness to meet at any time and take immediate additional measures to address market developments and support the balance of the oil market and its stability if necessary.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints aide, Oyetunde, E/D for Nigeria at AfDB

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. This was disclosed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement Tuesday. Oyetunde, before the appointment, was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy […]
News

2023: I’m still consulting with my team, says Anakwenze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has disclosed that he was taking the liberty to create an exploratory team to seriously look into the viabilities of declaring his candidacy for a presidential run in 2023. Anakwenze, who dropped this hint during the just concluded ‘Nigerian Inter- […]
News

Police arrest fake army officer in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man, Aliyu Umar for impersonating the Nigerian Army and in possession of military accoutrements. Making this disclosure to journalists in Minna on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas said the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off. The Commissioner, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica