News Top Stories

OPEC+ sticks to plan to ease oil output cuts from May 1

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans for a phased easing of oil production restrictions from May to July amid upbeat forecasts for a recovery in global demand and despite surging Coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan. The group known as OPEC+ ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting yesterday, four OPEC+ sources said, following Tuesday’s meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel.

The panel decided to stick to policies broadly agreed at a previous April 1 meeting of OPEC+, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks. He said the next OPEC+ ministerial meeting was scheduled for June 1 to review output levels for July and August. An OPEC+ statement also confirmed the June 1 date for the next meeting. OPEC+, which is responsible for more than a third of global production, has cut output by around 8 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to over 8% of global demand. The reduction includes a 1 million bpd voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia.

At the April 1 meeting, the group agreed to bring 2.1 million bpd back to the market from May to July, easing cuts to 5.8 million bpd. In a report by OPEC+ experts, the group forecast global oil demand in 2021 would grow by six million bpd, after falling 9.5 million bpd last year. But the group said that, even though more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered globally, it was concerned that surges in new virus cases in India, Brazil and Japan might derail recovering demand for crude.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

School reopening: Enugu govt to meet with stakeholders on Monday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Enugu State Ministry of Education said it has scheduled to meet with major stakeholders in the sector, on Monday, January 4, to discuss schools resumption in the state. According to a statement released by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the outcome of the meeting will be duly communicated to the general public. […]
News

Why I want to represent Lagos East –Abiru

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 31 Lagos East byelection, Tokunbo Abiru, has said that he is returning to the public service to complement the efforts of present and past leaders at improving governance and the democratic journey.   This is as the APC candidate gave a pass mark to […]
News

Service chiefs should not rely on military power, intelligence –Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

To overcome insecurity in the nation, the newly appointed Service Chiefs has been admonished to look beyond military might and intelligence gathering as the present war form confronting the nation is not the conventional type. Strategist thinker and security expert, Rev Ladi Thompson, who gave the advice, also warned that more attacks were in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica