OPEC urges Nigeria to champion industry standardisation

The President of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), His Excellency Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, has tasked Nigeria to champion the standardisation of the oil and gas industry. He also urged Nigeria to support moves to eradicate the energy poverty that many Africans are suffering. Lima, who is also the President of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Council of Ministers as well as Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, spoke when he visited the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Timipre Sylva, in Abuja.

It is estimated that about 640 million Africans have no access to electricity, while about 900 million Africans have no access to clean cooking fuels. He said: “These two members organisations both OPEC and GECF, the largest number of members are Africans. Clearly, this is a very important situation because that gives us strength regarding decisions and we have to make decisions both in OPEC and GECF. “We keep talking about local content, local content is not just participating in the contract, it is not just participating in jobs but at the same time is technology transfer.

“I will ask that Nigeria champion the importance to standardise the oil and gas to make sure that many other African countries can take the example to be able to do the right things. One of the key things I will champion and I will ask for your support is to eradicate the energy poverty that our continent is suffering.”

 

