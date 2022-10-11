OPEC’s 2mbpd cut’ll increase inflation, hardship in Nigeria – IPMAN

ILLEGAL BUNKERING

Stakeholders have recently raised the alarm over high rate of oil theft involving top government officials

The Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, has raised the alarm that Nigeria will be adversely affected by the decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to cut global crude supply by two million barrels per day.

In an interview with New Telegraph on Sunday, he said it would lead to increase in the prices of crude, which he noted, would increase inflation or prices of commodities sold in the country.

He said the increase in the prices of crude and commodities would result in an increase in the hardship that Nigerians are already experiencing. Osatuyi said: “The cut of crude quota by OPEC will affect Nigeria negatively. This is because we are import dependent and our exchange rate is skyrocketing. “We are import dependent on diesel, Kerosene and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol or fuel.

So we should be expecting increases in the prices of products. When there are increases in the prices of products there will be more hardship. “It will have an effect globally even with the war between Ukraine and Russia. It may lead to an increase in the price of crude.” OPEC+ during the 33rdOPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting at OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria, on October 5, 2022, agreed on the 2 million bpd cut.

Though industry watchers had anticipated a 1 million bpd cut, OPEC+ agreed on the 2 million bd cut, which is the largest cut since the start of the pandemic. The cut, according to the production report posted on OPEC’s website, takes effect from November 2022 to December 2023. Nigeria’s oil supply was cut from 1.826million BPD in August to 1.742mbpd, representing 84,000 bpd cut.

Algeria was cut from 1.525million bpd to 1.007 million, a decrease of 48,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia was reduced from 11.004million bpd to 10.479mbpd, which is a cut of 626,000 bpd.

Russia had its quota cut from 11.004mbpd, to 10.478mbpd, a cut of 526,000 bpd. United Arab Emirates’ quota was cut from 3.176mbpd to 3.019mbpd, a decrease of 160,000 bpd.

Angola from 1.525mbpd to 1.455mbpd which is 70,000bpd cut; Congo’s quota was cut by 15,000bpd from 325,000bpd to 310,000bpd; Equatorial Guinea had a cut of 6,000bpd from 127,000bpd to 121,000bpd; Gabon’s quota was cut by 9,000bpd from 186,000bpd to 177,000 bpd; Iraq’s quota was cut from 4.651mbpd to 4.431mbpd representing 220,000bpd cut and Kuwait from 2.811mbpd to 2.676mbpd, showing a 135,000bpd cut.

Azerbaijan’s quota was reduced from 717,000bpd to 684,000bpd, a decrease of 33,000bpd cut; Bahrain was cut from 205,000bpd to 196,000bpd, representing a cut of 9,000 bpd; Brunei’s quota was reduced from 102,000bpd to 97,000bpd indicating a cut of 5,000bpd; Kazakhstan’s quota was reduced from 1.706mbpd to 1.628mbpd, a cut of 78,000bpd; Malaysia’s quota was reduced from 594,000bpd to 567,000bpd, a decreased of 27,000bpd; Mexico maintained its quota of 1.753mbpd; Oman’s quota was reduced from 881,000bpd to 841,000bpd, a reduction of 40,000bpd; Sudan from 75,000bpd to 72,000bpd, which is a cut of 3,000bpd; and South Sudan from 130,000bpd to 124,000bpd, a reduction of 6,000bpd.

Osatuyi said though the global OPEC crude cut would adversely affect Nigeria, the 84,000bpd cut of the country’s quota will not affect it as it has not been meeting its production quota and had for many months not been supplying up to 1.4mbpd.

He said: “When they even gave us a high quota, did we meet up? No. They gave us 1.8mbpd and we were supplying 1.2mbpd. So reducing our quota has no meaning to us. Because of the oil vandals and thieves, we have not been meeting our quota.

“The government is not taking enough action. They also said they have already discovered a pipeline that was taking our crude for nine years.

So what we are producing is being stolen by the vandals and thieves and they are not taken to the terminals. “So right now, our supply capacity ranges between 900mbpd to 1.2mbpd. So when OPEC gave us 1.8mbpd, cutting it now does not have any effect on us. “On underproduction, we are producing but they are stealing the fuel. Concerning oil theft, the government should intensify the action.

The government is working, and the NNPCL, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), are all working towards curbing it.

“That is why the Federal Government gave the contract to Tompolo to help them arrest it. We hope that in the next two or three months, there will be a positive change and there will be an increase in supply.”

Nigeria lost as the largest crude producer in Africa to Angola in August 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s survey of the monthly output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Nigeria produced 1.13 million barrels per day while Angola’s average daily output in August was 1.17 million barrels. Nigeria’s quota for August was 1.826million bpd.

But the NUPRC reported that Nigeria’s oil output in August was 972,394 bpd.

The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.083 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month.

It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil—usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...