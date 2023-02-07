Business

OPEC’s oil production decreased in January

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The oil production of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in January by around 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to cuts by top producer Saudi Arabia which may have been steeper than the Kingdom’s quota, a survey by Bloomberg reported last week. According to the report, OPEC-13 member countries’ crude oil production decreased to 29.12 million bpd due to lower output from Saudi Arabia and Libya, partly offset by slight gains among some other members. Bloomberg’s survey showed that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production is estimated to have dropped by 100,000 bpd to 10.38 million bpd, which is around 100,000 bpd lower than the Kingdom’s quota of 10.478 million bpd, set out at the October meeting and valid from November 2022 through December 2023, or until OPEC+ decides otherwise.

The report stated that still, OPEC and the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia and a other non-OPEC producers, are pumping crude oil at levels well below the collective target the OPEC+ alliance set as of November 2022. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed OPEC + cooperation on a phone call, according to various sources, with the focus on maintaining the stability of oil prices ahead of the virtual OPEC+ panel meeting.

Russian oil production has held up in spite of new Western sanctions and price caps, and three OPEC+ delegates have told Reuters that the Wednesday meeting was likely to conclude without any output policy changes. Given the uncertainties about Chinese demand and Russian supply in February and March, OPEC+ was widely expected to keep the current production levels, which reduced target output by 2 million bpd from November onwards. Yet, the actual cut is estimated to have been around 1 million bpd.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Trade imbalance: Freight rate hits $13,000, importers suffer over Nigeria’s poor export

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  •Exchange rate, foreign reserves volatility rises •Cargo ships, aircraft leave Nigeria empty after discharging goods •Abandoned containers are expired –Shipping Coys       Early this week, the news of a gradual but systematic increase in the cost of freighting goods from China and most of the other exporting countries to Nigeria was viral […]
Business

Pound slumps to all-time low against dollar

Posted on Author Reporter

  The pound has fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar since decimalisation in 1971. In early Asia trade, sterling fell by more than 4% to $1.0327 before regaining some ground to around $1.05, reports the BBC. That came after UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled historic tax cuts funded by huge increases in […]
Business

COVID-19: CBN’s effort to boost economy intensifies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With concern growing over vaccine nationalism, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is stepping up efforts to ensure local production of pharmaceuticals and food crops, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its policy measures in response to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica