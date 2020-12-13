Opeifa lauds police, FRSC and LASTMA officers operating in ports corridors

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the decongestion of the Apapa, Lagos gridlock, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, has lauded the police, Federal Road Safety Corps and officers of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, (LASTMA) deployed to the Apapa corridor for their impressive performance.

In response to national outrage over traffic congestion around the Lagos ports, President Muhammadu Buhari set up the presidential task force on May 22, 2019, with the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman and Opeifa as his deputy.

The terms of reference of the task force was to return normalcy to Apapa because of the incessant gridlock that is crippling the area due to activities of tanker drivers, enforce discipline, introduce a workable manual call up system pending the introduction of electronic call-up system by Nigeria Ports Authority, develop a working traffic management system, coordinate and control trucks and tanker drivers who are designated to access the seaport to stay off the roads leading to the port.

The task force which comprises of Nigeria Police, LASTMA and FRSC the combined team has been working to ensure the objectives of the establishment were achieved.

Opeifa said some stakeholders’ behaviour were responsible for the current unnecessary artificial traffic gridlock at the Tin Can Port, as against the reports that accused officials of the NPA Security Department, Police and the task force who were deployed to manage traffic in the area, of extortion.

Backlog of vessels at seaports, congestion caused by noticeable potholes in both sides of Lagos-Badagry expressway and the current state of rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads project presently on-going were also mentioned as the causes of the congestion noticed recently around the Mile 2 area.

Also culpable, he said, are exporters and truckers who are desperate to move their containers into the port directly instead of through the transit truck parks at Lilly Pond and Tin Can truck parks even while they are aware that they are not to approach the ports directly. There have been allegation that officials of the NPA Security Department, Police and the Presidential Task Team who were deployed to manage traffic in the area, were allegedly involved in massive extortion of truck and tanker drivers, collecting from them between N80,000 to N170, 000 before they could access the seaports.

Comrade Opeifa described the allegations as baseless, with no iota of truth and a case of corruption fight back strategy. He explained that there are challenges and said the hardship will soon be a thing of the past even as he backs recent moves by NPA to regulate barging operations and stripping at the ports.

He added that enforcement agencies have new responsibilities to go after the organisers of stripping at other locations such as Warehouse road in Apapa, Marine Bridge, among others now.

Opeifa revealed that freight agents and truck owners have persistently lamented over the worsening traffic situation along the port access roads which the task team who were deployed to manage Apapa gridlock has no control over.

On extortion by the taskforce, he denied knowledge of such and urged anybody with information to directly approach him or NPA with proof as most have been found to be false or were carried by middlemen and scammers operating as movers and mostly affecting those who are always working to subvert due process.

He also commented on the activities of the members of the community security who has been supportive and assisting the government in checking the crime rate during traffic trigging along and around Mile 2, noting that their efforts as long as is peaceful and productive is commendable.

He said: “While cargo stripping isn’t the norm in port business globally, and particularly hazardous as it clogs the port access roads, some stakeholders have turned this practice to the norm while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has now risen to control it and must be supported as its creating problem along the port access roads.

“Most importers have resorted to stripping at Tin Can to evade possible seizures by Customs and enable them to easily evacuate the goods and the high demand for stripping at the port environment has made the service more expensive than conveying the goods outside the ports. Consequently, other cleared imports were unable to leave the port while exports couldn’t also access the port.”

Opeifa urged that terminal operators and others involved in sharp barge operations and causing additional hindrances on the port corridors should be sanctioned while genuine, terminals and manufactures who desired barging for their direct operations should be protected in the interest of inter and multimodal transport.

He commends that freight agents and their truckers who have obtained Terminal Deliver Order (TDOs) should be free from storage charges and demurrages arising from the clogged port access.

According to a top NPA source, this logistics quagmire was led the authority to suspend stripping within the Tin Can Island Port premises. Agents, on the other hand, argued that the stripping fares ranging between N600,000 and N700,000 was sufficient to move the cargoes outside the port environment.

“The amount for stripping in the Tin Can Island Port area is exorbitant but it is simply a factor determined by market forces. The demand for stripping in this area is so high and there is no space for such activity.

“Therefore, those with the facility hiked the prices but importers don’t care because it saves them from the possible dangers with the multiple Customs units on the highways,” an NPA official at Tin Can Island Port said. Noting that stripping isn’t the ideal practice around the world, the NPA source said, “stripping became a necessity at Tin Can because of the nature of the cargoes received at the port.”

He said that terminals operators in the Tin Can Island Port environment have been systematically fuelling the chaos in the area as they also ignore NPA’s proposal to only receive trucks that have TDO, so that the empty trucks can leave with consignments as some bad eggs in the division have given the group a bad name.

Some truck and tanker motorists blamed most of the challenges the state of the roads and middlemen in the area.

