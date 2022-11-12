Open appeal to Utomi on the nation’s future and priority of security

Dear Professor Pat Utomi, the statesman and Nigerian elder, please forgive me for this undiplomatic and unsophisticated means of communication concerning a burden that all Nigerian patriots share in common. Sir, my plea is that the exigencies of the hour do not lend themselves to the fulfillment of all protocols as we live in a day where confusion, corruption, cowardice and compromise have combined to push truth out of the national narratives and projections. All over our nation, Nigeria, the raucous cry for genuine peace, progress and prosperity is moving and spreading like an uncontained wildfire in the harmattan season.

The eyes of our people, 250 million plus, are gradually opening to unmask the institutionalised rape and the machineries of corruption that were installed to maintain the oppression of our common majority from generation to generation. Like a tsunami, the howls of discontent are sweeping across the nation towards a certain goal and you can hear its angry roar everywhere you turn. Bludgeoned into submission by poverty and stripped of dignity by an uncaring government, the growls of empty stomachs are connecting the dots at cyber speed. From the village paths, into the rural township streets onto the paved expressways linking our major cities, the rumble of this movement is growing by the hour.

It would seem that the ancient “divideand- rule” machinery in the engine room of Nigeria has finally broken down and the mental incapacitation device that enabled Lugard to subjugate over seven million in the Northern Protectorate using just 399 colonials is no longer working. An ancient curse has been broken indeed but a new threat has appeared to renew our captivity.

Aided and abetted by moles in high places the Arabesque heritage and their African seeds have coveted and are invading our lands under the guise of religion because they have been sold a lie. Ibn Khaldun, the ancient philosopher, did say; “Therefore, the Negro nations (Nigerians) are, as a rule, submissive to slavery, because Negroes (Nigerians) have little that is essentially human and possess attributes that are quite similar to those of dumb animals.” As a man of the cloth, I can assure you that God never created the Nigerian to be a slave, we are not animals and history teaches us that; “oppressed people will never remain oppressed forever because the human heart cry for freedom will always find expression.’’

Please permit me to mention that the Bible tells the thrilling story of how Moses stood in Pharaoh’s court centuries ago and cried; “Let my people go’’! I believe that this is the point at which we have arrived in Nigerian history and there is so much more ahead. Our nation, Nigeria is destined for greatness and we shall eventually take our seat of dignity at the global table of equals when all this dust have settled but there is a great sacrifice, we must all make. Now, the rippling muscles of our youthful majority are twitching by reflex and the grey matter of our student population that went comatose for a long season has also reawakened.

The movement is leaping across the barriers of religion, tribe and creed. The same fire is spreading the movement into the mosque and church alike. Blinded by ambition and deluded by incumbency, the political class and the current government, have been stranded on the island of illusions and they are hoping in vain that this oppression will continue forever.

The rash of explosions, terror activities and abuses all over the nation are nothing but the death throes of an old order and the last gasps of dinosaurs who don’t know that their time is up. Nature, however, has taught us that the force of change left to itself, like a tsunami, is never constructive but destructive and this is why we are appealing to you.

It is no secret that God promoted you to leadership position at a very early age and you would be of great service to God and country if you factored the truth that a new wine can never be served in an old wineskin just as a building should not be constructed on faulty foundations. Your guidance, experience and wisdom are much needed by the youth population but we all know that the glorious future will never be delivered on any principle that chooses the “least of three evils.”

Rather, we prefer a conscientious decision to uphold the righteousness that exalts a nation knowing that our best future will not be found in the dung heaps of a corruption ridden past. We dare say that the new Nigeria of the prophetic future will be “good news” to every one from north to south and east to west.

In fact, the best future God has ordained for our united Nigeria will bring as much joy to the disenfranchised millions of almajiri as it will deliver to the hardened Niger Delta militant or secessionist agitators in the East or West. Yet, we all know that evil never surrenders cheaply and there will be a price for the dream of a new Nigeria to become a reality.

On this note, it is our belief that your efforts to salvage our nation and guide its youths would be better served by a synergistic effort on your part to unite like -minded patriots across the country to influence the future and impact Nigeria without any imposition.

We are looking up to you to further erase the lines of division and strife in the country and ensure that the life blood of thousands of youths will not be used to wet the political altars of opportunists. In the days ahead, the grand delusions of the political class, and the megalomaniacs among the incumbents will collide with reality and God’s agenda for our nation will continue to unfold.

*Revd Ladi Peter Thompson, strategist thinker and security expert, writes in from Lagos

