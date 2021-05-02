Open borders: Smugglers, Illegal immigrants surge

• Shady dealings resume •Traders ‘import’ livestock from Niger

• Customs: We won’t allow them shine

Nigeria’s two key international frontiers in the South West, Seme Border and Idiroko border posts are now their old self, a beehive of economic activities this week.

Traders, nay smugglers; some on unmotorised tricycles, some on motorcycles, some driving vehicles with specially reconstructed trunks meant to take in more goods that it was originally meant to take, and some others on foot were all busy when Sunday Telegraph visited the border towns during the week. They were making quick turns across the borders between the country and Benin Republic.

The smugglers rush across to the other side of the border (Benin Republic) empty-hand and return with bags of rice, cartons of frozen turkey and imported goods that are in demand in Nigeria but are expensive due to high taxes and other prohibitive costs of doing business in Nigeria; as well as the rising inflation.

At idiroko particularly, some of the specially constructed vehicles were loaded with inflated 60-litre containers, Sunday Telegraph learnt were filled with petroleum products for sale in Benin, where it sells at almost $1. A litre of petrol sells at a subsidized price of $0.420 in Nigeria.

Car trunk brimming with bags of rice

At the Sèmè-Kraké joint checkpoint, one of the main border crossings with Benin, our correspondent saw drivers of these vehicles with reconstructed trunks coming from Benin side of the border, rushing out of their vehicles to talk with the Customs men on duty, handing over what looked like cash before dashing back to their vehicles and driving through into the Nigerian side of the border, an indication that shady dealings were once again possible along the border that reopened. Just a stone’s throw away from the checkpoint, on Benin’s side of the border, rice wholesalers, which remained open during the border closure, is even more active now that the borders are opened according to some of traders spoken to by our correspondent.

One of the sellers said: “After a few difficult weeks of the closure of the borders on August 2019, people found ways around the closure. Before, Nigerian importers crossed the border via road but when the border was closed, they started coming here in boats.

They arrived on the beach to load rice and then left to head back to the other side,” the seller stated, pointing to the shoreline close by.

“Since the reopening, smugglers have gone back to making overland trips.” “After being transported on dugout canoes, the rice was sometimes wet on arrival and it took a long time to dry. Things are getting back to normal now,” he adds.

However, few meters away from the office, Muhammed Jibo, Customs Area Controller of Seme Command, who disclosed that goods can in fact, be transported over the border, “except for prohibited products like rice, tomatoes and vehicles”, among others. Jibo added that Nigerian Customs officers have “taken advantage of the closure to step up patrols and inspections” in an effort to combat smuggling, and were given instructions “to only let in goods transported via containers that came through the port and to turn away bulk goods”.

In reality, the only trucks able to cross the border are those belonging to the Dangote Group. Dangote was granted an exemption in November 2020 covering the goods his group imports through the ports of Cotonou and Lomé. To Ibrahim Gwazo, the head of the immigration at Seme, the reopening of the borders have increased the influx of irregular immigrants across the border.

“Whenever we encounter such people who do not have the approved ECOWAS travel documents, we turn them back. But that is how far we can go as some enter the country through the unapproved bust routes,” he said.

His counterparts at Idiroko border post, Emeka Chieloka, agreed with him, saying the department do regular patrol. Whenever they arrest such irregular immigrants, they are deported back to their countries.

Open border and persisting smuggling

In August 2019, Nigeria closed its land borders with neighbouring Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. While people were allowed to pass through, the movement of goods was blocked. The objective, the Federal Government said, was to stem the smuggling of goods, particularly rice.

Yet, the phenomenon hasn’t stopped since the closure, raising questions about the measure’s effectiveness and the actual reasons for the decision. The Benin-Nigeria border’s porosity, with numerous informal routes beyond the reach of Customs and Immigration officials on both sides, enables individuals and networks to smuggle goods without detection. The border is over 780 kilometres long and often passes through thick forests and rivers that provide cover for smugglers.

The business community often prefers Cotonou’s port to that of Lagos because Customs’ duties are lower there and the waiting period for goods to clear Customs is never longer than three days, in contrast to up to 30 to 35 days in Lagos.

“It can be faster and therefore cheaper to go through Cotonou, ship the goods up to Niger and then bring them back down to Nigeria,” says an official from the Benin Port Authority. Speaking on the opening of the borders, the Ogun 1 Command Idiroko, Peter Kolo, said his men have been effectively checking the smuggling menace which is not coming down with the opening of the borders by the Federal Government.

He alleged that the smuggling route, which the smugglers discovered when the borders were closed, they are still using even though “we have been appealing to the importers to take advantage of the open borders to import or export goods that are not prohibited.”

Goods, irregular immigrants move freely across Nigeria/Niger border

Recent checks at the Nigeria /Niger Republic, the Illela border town, the headquarters of Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State revealed that both foreign and locally goods within the border communities were departing and arriving Nigeria through porous routes especially at the Illela market.

It was also gathered that the Illela town, which shares boundary with Niger Republic is the melting point of foreign goods and movement of livestock from Niger to Nigeria. Smugglers in Illela borders town engage in smuggling of various essential commodities such as parboiled rice, cooking oil, among others.

It was also learnt that people were smuggling goods into Nigeria from Niger Republic, Benin Republic across both countries through the use of porous routes instead of the official border post; a development sources at the border said has been rising in recent times

Our correspondent saw people at the Illela border town transporting essential goods, crossing border through porous routes between Nigeria to Niger Republic, using motor vehicles, cars, camels and cows to beat security check points. Contacted, the Chairman Illela market livestock traders association, Alhaji Bashir Zubairu Illela, said his members were importing their livestock from Niger Republic at a loss because the exchange rate of Nigeria currency (naira,) to CFA is not appreciating.

He explained that when livestock importers from Niger are coming, they come with a lot young men, who are looking for job. “Most of the youth don’t stay in Illela here; they continue their journey to other parts of the country where they go to look for work.”

Why smuggling is thriving despite the ‘open borders’

According the Coordinator of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers-Exporters Coalition (SNFFIEC), Chief Patrick Osita Chukwu, the differences in fiscal policies, prices of goods and product preference underpin smuggling in the region. He said some products such as rice, oil and pasta are overtaxed in Nigeria compared to Benin and Togo.

These items are imported into Benin and Togo at lower tax rates and then smuggled to Nigeria for sale.

According to him, Nigerians also prefer to source certain products from Benin, where they cost less, such as Dutch wax-branded fabrics and second-hand vehicles. And cus-toms clearance processes are easier in Benin than Nigeria, where procedures are cumbersome and time-consuming. Also speaking, President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) Lucky Amiewero, said the border closure has negatively affected prices of goods and services. Some listed companies in Food processing and Agriculture such as Flour Mills of Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Presco, Okomu, etc have benefitted significantly from the lack of competition from smuggled products and this has reflected in improved earnings for these firms. He said however that the border closure had caused setbacks for Nigerians, whose major business activities had depended on the land borders such as the cement producers, manufacturers, freight forwarders and transporters and many other companies with a viable export business. There have been reports that many manufacturers have closed down their export segments because of the border closure. The National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, told our correspondent that the resumption of smuggling of Poultry products and rice will impact negatively on the domestic industry. The Director-General of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Onallo Akpa, called to government to take action against smuggling. “Government must keep to its word by ensuring that frozen chicken was not smuggled into Nigeria again,” he said.

Customs determined to check smuggling

The Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara State Area Command, in conjunction with other sister agencies in the state, has been unrelenting in ensuring that smuggling activities were curbed in its area of jurisdiction. Of course, the fear of the Customs is indeed the beginning of wisdom among smugglers in the zone.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Customs Command, Chado Zakari, said: “Suppression of smuggling and implementation of government fiscal policy is part of Customs’ primary assignment, even though no country in the whole world has eradicated smuggling. “Part of the strategies we deploy in enforcing the said powers had led to One Thousand One Hundred and Forty One (1,441) Seizures of different items by the Command.

These include: 24 riffles, 3,620 live cartridges, 20,542 bags of foreign per boiled rice, 38,915 Jerri cans of PMS of 25 liters, 2,281 drums of AGO, 1,784 cartons of Tramadol, 404 Used Vehicles, 104 bales of second hand clothing, 259 motorcycles used as means of conveyance of smuggled goods, and arrest of 490 Illegal immigrants. The estimated value of the seized goods is N1.8 billion.

“However, our priority remains to keep our borders safe from any inimical activity that would compromise our national interest, uniformity with the international trade agreement and by extension our national security.

Also, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said within one month after the Federal Government re-opened the nation’s land borders to economic activities after about 16 months closure, it has intercepted smuggled foreign parboiled rice, used vehicles, textiles materials as well as Indian hemp worth over N30 billion smuggled into the country from Benin Republic.

According to Usman Yahaya, acting Customs Area Controller, FOU, Zone A, the intercepted items were fake and unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N51 million along Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as well as Indian hemp smuggled from Ghana to Iseyin in Oyo State.

“After the opening of Seme border by the Federal Government, the smugglers thought they could cash in on it to perpetrate their evil act but the unit left them with heavy losses as evidenced in the seizures,” he said. He said a total of 142,677 seizures of different items were intercepted even as he vowed never to relent in making the environment not conducive for smugglers.

“A quick glance at the period under review, the Unit intercepted and seized a total of 142,677 of different items. 41,652 bags of 50kg smuggled parboiled rice from Idiroko, Ipokia, Imeko, Iseyin, Igbo-Ora and Seme; 1,356 bags of 25kg smuggled parboiled rice; 4,529kg of Indian hemp smuggled from Ghana to Iseyin in Oyo State worth N710 million,” he said. Others items include 66 packs of Tramadol and other unregistered pharmaceutical products; 5,849 cartons of fake drugs; 266 units of means of conveyance and 218 used vehicles.

Also intercepted, according to the Customs boss, are 1,660 bales of textiles materials, 2,152 kegs of 25kg vegetable oil falsely declared at the seaport of Apapa and Tin-Can Island port, 6,985 cartons of frozen poultry products, and 985 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Border policing as panacea to smuggling

Speaking on the alleged rising smuggling across the nation’s borders, the Director- General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, said although he supported the reopening of the four borders, government must strengthen border policing.

