Open Budget Survey: Reforms to the rescue

Open Budget Survey (OBS) results by the International Budget Partnership (IBP), a nonpartisan organisation that examined budget transparency processes of 120 nations, showed Nigeria scored 45 points against 61 threshold pass mark. The rating is positive improvement against 21 points it scored in 2019, a feat attributed to string of budget reforms, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

No doubt, Nigeria’s budget system has demonstrated some level of consistency over time. The adoption of the January to December budgetcycle by the current administration creates a sense of timeliness for each stage of the budget. Unlike in the recent past when budget processes had no known routine schedule of conformity, the adoption and stick to January to December budget calendar ritual by this administration has, in a way, resolved part of ‘teething’ challenges associated with Nigeria’s budget system.

Deliberate effort by the authority to clean up some budget impediments, enthronement of fiscal discipline and transparency has, in a way, solved the riddle associated with budget tracking and performance. Last week, the International Budget Partnership (IBP), a non-partisan organisation, unveiled the outcome of an Open Budget Survey (OBS) exercise of 2021.

The exercise involved 120 nations, including Nigeria. Nigeria was rated 45 in the budget transparency survey ranking, compared with 21 score in the 2019 edition. Open budget survey is a tool for government, civil society and development partners to identify, discuss and prioritise actions to create advanced open and accountable budgets. It’s a comparative and independent measure of open budgeting. It has three pillars — budget transparency, participation and oversight.

In the thinking of egg heads behind survey, opening up budget decision making to the public will go a long way in strengthening the social contract, by ensuring budgets are planned to deliver public services and programmes that build resilience for everyone and not just the interests of the elite.

Nigeria’s ranking on OBS

From the previous distant position of 21 in the 2019 survey, the country recorded an incremental leap to 45 position in the 2021 OBS. Nigeria leaped on an open budget survey by just 23 points, which puts it among other top performers in the current round of survey. OBS benchmark for sufficient information is pegged at 61 out of 100. Part of the OBS criteria for budget transparency assessment include, pre-budget statement, executive budget proposal, mid-year review, year-end report and audit report.

Speaking on the performance, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), Mr. Ben Akabueze, described the leap as remarkable. He said government had, over the past years, undertaken a number of reforms in the Public Finance Management (PFM) space, which culminated in the significant improvements reported.

“Nigeria posted its best performance in the open budget survey, improving by 24 points for transparency in the latest Open Budget Sur-vey. The total transparency score of 45 in the 2021 survey is a significant leap from the 21 scored in the 2019 edition. This performance is the second highest improvement worldwide.

“We remain committed to all the different moving parts of our PFM reform agenda. Central to this is our bullish domestic revenue mobilisation effort as well as efficiency in revenue and expenditure management. We have been privileged to have some committed development partners working with us over the years on various parts of our reform programmes. The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is currently working on its 3rd National Action Plan (NAP III). The FMFBNP oversees the Fiscal Transparency working group and the open budget commitment.

We shall continue to work with non-state actors and various CSO groups to entrench public participation in government programmes,” DG budget said. Akabueze said the outcome of the 2021 OBS was one that signposts government’s commitment to continuous reform efforts.

He expressed optimism about government reform plans, considering the positive outlook and looked forward to better improved scores in the next round of survey. “We shall explore available opportunities to streamline processes and leverage technology where necessary to improve the PFM ecosystem in Nigeria. We note the recommendations from the International Budget Partnership for Nigeria and will consider those not already covered in our reform agenda,” he said.

Audit report dilemma

One of the bad spots that dragged Nigeria rating low to 45 grade point, a point lower than 61 grade benchmark, is the issue of weak audit associated with budget implantation. Majority of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government don’t respond to audit queries. Commenting on non- adherent to audit queries on budget implementation by MDAs, Senior Programme Officers, International Budget Partnership, Mrs. Sally Torbert, said audit report assessment is an integral part of budget transparency assessment. She said: “The one exception, as the director general mentioned, is the audit report. And this is the audit report of the government’s financial statements. It’s a critical document that’s supposed to be published or can be produced by the Office of the Auditor General that ensures that the government accounts are sound and discloses any irregularities found in the government’s finances. However, in Nigeria, the audit report is often published after a long delay, sometimes two to three years, which is far longer than the international standard for the publication of this document, which requires that it should be published within 18 months by the end of the fiscal year.

“So, when you look closer, you can see the scores here that most of Nigeria’s budget documents score very well in terms of comprehensiveness and this is out of 100 points right here on the right column. But you will note that there are two critical documents that have lower scores and that is a budget proposal and the year-end report, which is the final budget implementation report for the year. So, the OBS knows that there are no gaps in terms of the information in this document, things like performance information or the detailed expenditures trends over time to speak to that later. But those are two documents that could be improved to continue to strengthen the OBS for in the future.

“So now, let’s put this all into context as the OBS is both a measure that tracks progress over time. It is also comparable across countries. And improvements we see in Nigeria are also being seen elsewhere in the region. Now, it is noted that the transparency scores and comparable sub-Saharan African countries have increased by 70 per cent since 2008. And when you compare Nigeria with other countries, you see that Nigeria’s score of 45 is now the same as the global average score, which is also 45 and is also the same as other countries such Sierra Leone. Ghana scored slightly higher with a score of 56 this round and the top scoring country on the continent continues to be South Africa, which scored 86 points,” she noted.

Continuing, Torbert added that “this shows that even as Nigeria has made much progress this round, there is still possibilities to go further. The OBS sets the benchmark for sufficient information at 61 out of 100. And there are ways that Nigeria could continue the upward trend as seen in this round and aim to hit that benchmark and even surpass it within just a few years. Budget reforms to the rescue Nigeria could hit and surpass the 61-score threshold budget transparency exercise.

For this to happen, it has to carry out reforms in budget processes. Speaking on the imperative of overhauling budget process, Senior Programme Officers, International Budget Partnership, Mrs. Sally Torbert, said the reforms will leapfrog Nigeria to a comfortable prime position.

“There are some reforms that could be considered to catapult Nigeria into the ranks of the countries that meet the benchmark for sufficient information. First is enhancing the budget proposal with additional information. It could be simple things such as spending over time so you can see how spending in the administrative sector is changing over the years. It also could include performance indicators and targets; and what government hopes to achieve with public spending.” Second, as I mentioned earlier, maybe your review, so government can learn from the publication of the medium-term fiscal framework and to start a regular practice of publishing your review each year, thus strengthening the year-end budget implementation report, which is the year-end report.

This can also include performance information that explains what has been achieved with government spending during the year and a detailed out of detail accounting for expenditures, at very detailed, granular levels, the start of these types of accounting in terms of comparing actual expenditures with planned and approved expenditures.

It’s because it’s a very critical accountability mechanism, because it also allows government to try to explain any deviations that happened in between after the approved budget during the implementation. This promotes better accountability and much realism. And finally, publishing an audit report, which is an essential first step in ensuring that government considers response and takes actions on audit findings,” she said.

Last line

Although the current rating in budget transparency processes — 45 against previous 21 — is remarkable progress, notwithstanding, Nigeria could earn a better grading in next and subsequent exercises by tackling some inherent flaws identified in her budget processes.

