Open Defecation: FG okays measures for WASH

The Federal Government has approved fresh measures meant to accelerate access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the country by the Clean Nigeria Steering Committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. A virtual meeting of the committee yesterday approved prayers contained in the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” 2022 mid-year report. Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, had earlier in a presentation on the on-going Clean Nigeria campaign, identified slow advancement in the finalisation and roll out of the Tax Credit Scheme and Blue Bond Programme as part of challenges affecting the country-wide campaign. The prayers to the steering committee approved during the meeting were to support policy makers at sub-national levels to prioritise and fund the implementation of the campaign; support advocacy for public-private-partnership of sanitation services; improvement in public places and support for the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the finalisation of the issuance of the Blue Bond.

