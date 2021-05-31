News

Open defecation: Nasarawa to prosecute offenders

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State government yesterday said it will henceforth arrest and prosecute anyone caught defecating openly in any part of the state.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Ibrahim Musa, made government position public at the weekend in Lafia, the state capital, when briefing newsmen shortly after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise for the month of May.

 

He lamented that despite the sensitisation campaign mounted by the government against open defecation, some citizens of the state were still in the habit of defecating openly. This, the commissioner said, posed a danger to public health.

 

The commissioner said the state government would not spare anyone caught defecating openly, adding that the law by the federal government baning open defecaion, which was recently domesticated by the state, would be enforced to the latter.

 

He said: “We will be left with no other option than to evoke the relevant laws and arrest and prosecute anyone caught defecating openly in the state.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
