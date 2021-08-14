Education

Open defecation: NGO donates 40 toilets to Niger Education College

Our Reporter

As part of measures to end open defecation in the country, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated 40 toilets to the Niger College of Education in Minna.

Nigeria is rated as the country with the highest rate of open defecation in the world after India, a development that is responsible for outbreak of epidemics in some communities.

The U-Save Foundation is a subsidiary of the Rochas Foundation committed to providing access to safe drinking water, proper sanitation facilities and provision of sustainable solutions to water problems in Nigeria through free consultations, direct project, awareness campaigns, advocacy, capacity building and research.

At least 50 million Nigerians (or 10 million households) are estimated to defecate in the open, with about 25 per cent, or more than 47 million Nigerians, lacking access to toilet facilities.

Concerned about this ugly development, and the need to alter it, the Foundation built and renovated 40 toilets at the college.

This was disclosed by the Country Director, U-Save Foundation, Mrs Uju Anwukah, who noted that the multi-million naira project was undertaken by the Foundation, to achieve Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals and meeting Nigeria’s target of ending open defecation by 2025.

This was as she added that the foundation was working to bridge the gap of health-related challenges, through the provision of access to clean, drinking water, hygiene promotion in Nigeria, as well as providing WASH facilities.

She, therefore, tasked the students of the college on maintenance culture, to protect the renovated and constructed toilets.

“As a result of our understanding of the effects of Open Defecation practices on the health of a population and the economy of the country, we decided to play an impactful role in moving the nation closer to her goal of ending Open Defecation by 2025.

“The Foundation come into the College of Education Minna and after a pre-intervention survey,  realised the need to provide an improved form of sanitation facilities in the school.

“In curbing the sanitation problems faced by the school, U-Save Foundation, renovated 34 toilets, from an unimproved to an improved form of sanitation facility, constructed six new sanitation facilities to increase the number of sanitation facilities in the school, installed surface pumping machines to increase the pressure of water flowing into the sanitation facilities,” the Country Director said.

Applauding the Foundation for the initiative, which he said was laudable, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Sani Bello, however, regretted  that no local government area in the state was open defecation-free.

He, however, said the state government has developed a Sanitation Safety Plan, to address the menace.

