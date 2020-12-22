Metro & Crime

Open defecation now attracts one week punishment, 5,000 fine in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday declared that any resident of the state found guilty of defecating openly in any part of the state, will henceforth serve a one week non-custodial punishment or pay N5,000 fine.
Similarly, according to the Deputy Speaker of the House, Honourable Muhammed Abiodun Fadeyi, any person who deposits faeces in open place commits an offence and is liable to punishment.
Speaking to journalists on behalf of the Assembly, he insisted that the punishment attached to open defecation was sequel to a bill he sponsored at the floor of the House.
The Deputy Speaker, who represents Ona Ara State Constituency, said that the bill entitled: “Oyo State Open Defecation Prohibition Bill 2020” when it becomes law, will prohibit open defecation in any part of the state.
He said that any person who owns a premises and refuses to provide toilet facilities within three months from the commencement of the bill commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for three months or a fine of N5,000 or both.

Our Reporters

