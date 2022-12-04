Open defecation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

It seems that the Lagos Ibadan Expressway has become the centre of attention for various wrong reasons in recent times. For some time now, the major problem has been that of armed robbery and kidnapping, which has met a quick response from the security agencies.

Besides that, the traffic snarls from Magboro end to Julius Berger, Ojodu and the Lagos State Secretariat, where commuters and car owners spend no fewer than three hours before entering Lagos.

However, a silent menace in the area is that of open defecation on the median, especially at the Arepo, Magboro, Ibafo, Aseese, Mowe, and those tickly populated areas of the road, as far as Sagamu interchange.

In recent times, the median separating the six-lane expressway, which otherwise would have complemented the beauty of the road has become toilets for artisans, truck pushers, drivers and some homeless beggars. Some have even turned the place to their refuse dump.

A number of times, community leaders have cleared the area, while this has been complemented by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, but the issue seems to have defied solution, or the efforts have been too little.

It is expected that the federal and state governments should formulate strategies to address this, either by ensuring regular cleanup of the area, building of public conveniences along with an enlightenment campaign to discourage this barbaric practice of open defecation.

