Open defecation: Rep plans toilet facilities, blames EEDC for lack of power

Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The member representing Afikpo North/ South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Idu Igariwey, yesterday, said he would build 23 modern toilet facilities in some communities across the constituency to address the poor sanitation and open defecation inherent in the area.

 

He said the odour emanating from local toilet pits located in various playgrounds in the constituency were very disturbing and could expose the people to diseases. The lawmaker stated this in his Afikpo hometown while addressing media practitioners.

 

“We are going to build 23 toilet facilities in this constituency to address poor sanitation here. You can see that there are no toilet facilities in many residential houses.

 

“Many people go to use toilets at the Ogo playground and the odour from these public toilets is very offensive and poses a threat to public health

 

“We have resolved to address this age-long problem and we will start it this year by God’s grace and we believe that they will go a long way in solving this problem,” he said.

