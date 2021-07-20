Education

‘Open educational resources, vital to advancement of school system’

A coalition of key stakeholders and education experts have identified the adoption of Open Educational Resources (OER) as the best approach necessary for advancing the education system in the country.

 

This was disclosed at the justconcluded edition of EdTech Mondays, an initiative sponsored by Mastercard Foundation in partnership with ccHub Limited. Key participants at the June edition of the EdTech Mondays were the Founder, naijenous.ng,

Kelechi Uchenna; and Development Professional, Jobberman, Daniel Emenahor, while the session was moderated by Joyce Daniel, a Social Engineering Practitioner. The theme of the virtual roundtable was entitled “Open Educational Resources (OER): Should EdTech Harness Open Licenses?”

According to him, Uchenna, an EdTech entrepreneur, parents and teachers could not afford to ignore the significance of OER in the 21st Century learning environment,

 

While stressing that it is high time that stakeholders in the sector moved away from the traditional way of learning and teaching if they hope to advance  education growth in the country, further stated that it was heartwarming to note that EdTech companies were leveraging on OERs to deliver outcomes to the different stakeholders, including teachers, students and policymakers in the face of the low acceptability of OERs.

 

He also disclosed that though the use of OER strips EdTech companies of their competitive advantage, the “Freemium Model,” according to him, remains the most effective way to address such a challenge.

 

“There are people who would always want to go to your site and download everything because it is free and they want to take everything to their advantage. It is good to deploy the freemium model because those who adopt EdTech want to taste what you are offering before they pay for it. You cannot stop the users from accessing your resources, but you can innovate around it,”

 

Uchenna added. Also, Head of Learning and Development for Jobberman, Emenahor stated that the government and particularly policymakers must be at the forefront of promoting interest in the use of OER to advance learning and improve outcomes for students and teachers.

 

Emenahor, who acknowledged the huge gains attached to adopting OED, therefore, explained that more youths needed to be encouraged to access online resources for the nation’s education system in order to realise its potential

