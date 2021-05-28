Open grazing: Appraising Ortom and Southern govs’ nexus

It is now clear that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is the hero of the now widely accepted anti-open grazing law. It is obvious that when the government began the fight against militant herdsmen menace of attacking and killing innocent citizens of the state in the name of open grazing, many Nigerians thought the governor was fighting a personal war to safeguard his people. Little did Nigerians of like minds knew he was benevolent in the approach.

When the governor (then on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC) took over the helm of affairs of Benue State from his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam on Friday, 29th May 2015, one of his promises to the people as captured in his working document tagged: ‘Our Collective Vision For A New Benue,’ was to do everything possible to contain attacks on people of the state by criminal gangs and herdsmen.

The governor stated this considering the fact that Benue is purely an agrarian state as popularly known as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’ where the greater populations are predominantly farmers. He said, “We will do everything possible to contain attacks on our people by criminal gangs and herdsmen. We will through appropriate legislation, encourage those with livestock in the state to keep them on ranches as a way of forestalling incessant clashes with farmers. “We will also move decisively against those of our youths and their patrons who have chosen a living out of unbridled acts of terror and thuggery.

The government will no longer be a shield for these youths and those who patronize them. Whoever they may be and no matter how powerful, they will be brought to account. “We call on all unlawfully armed persons who have been terrorizing innocent citizens to immediately surrender their arms, be free and get integrated into our reform programme, or we shall pursue them down to their holes.

“In agriculture, our expected outcome is to extend our calling as ‘Food Basket of the Nation,’ to include processing of agroproducts. We will do this by developing the sector through the introduction of simple technology-driven systems and targeted interventions involving agro-processing, improved marketing channels, inputs and rural infrastructure.” Apart from the challenge of how to pay the teeming workers and pensioners their wages due to the excruciating economic downturn, the recalcitrant issue of armed marauding Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmers in the state has continued to constitute another huge humanitarian burden resting on the shoulders of the governor in his avowed task of propelling the state to enviable heights.

It is on record that shortly after he settled down to face the task he was overwhelmingly elected by the people, suspected armed Fulani insurgents made an incursion into the state in January 2018 and killed hordes of peasant farmers including women and children most of whom were of school age, a development that turned the entire state into a mourning mood.

Most laudable programmes of development the governor embarked upon to uplift the state to enviable heights were dwarfed because foreign investors who would have been attracted to such programmes were scared away due to the activities of the herdsmen. There were other pockets of attacks after that 2018 pogrom in several local governments including Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Logo, Tarka, Makurdi, Gwer, Gwer West, Agatu, Buruku, Gboko, Ogbadibo, App, Otukpo and Guma, the governor’s homestead among others.

Innocent women were raped and schools and homes of the victims destroyed a situation that forced them to become refugees or Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their ancestral land. Leaders of various Fulani groups in the country especially the Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, rose up and allegedly claimed responsibility for the attacks citing the validly promulgated anti-open grazing law passed by the state House of Assembly as a reason for the attacks.

The Fulani groups, MACBAN inclusive, told the world that they are the owners of the richly endowed Benue Valley because of the green vegetation that could help them in no small measure to feed their cattle is been occupied by farmers. This, the Governor had no option than to sponsor the Anti Open Grazing Bill to the State House of Assembly as part of measures to stem the killings and allow farmers to continue with their activities to feed their families.

Speaking at the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 in Makurdi, the Governor said between February 2013 and May 13th, 2017 alone, the state experienced 46 attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen during which hundreds of people were massacred. The governor particularly said the attacks resulted in the death of over 1,541 people as well as massive destruction of property including schools, hospitals, residential houses, churches, farmlands in 15 local government areas out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

The governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mike Gusa, put the value of the property lost during those violent attacks on Benue farmers at a conservative estimate of over N400 billion. “The excuse given for the attacks included reprisals for cattle rustled and killing of herdsmen during conflicts arising from the grazing of cattle. People in several communities in the affected places were living in perpetual fear, many vacated their ancestral homes for fear of being killed by suspected herdsmen.

“To put an end to these incessant attacks, the Benue State Executive Council headed by the Governor sponsored a bill to State Assembly to enact a law prohibiting open grazing and establishment of ranches for the rearing of livestock in general.” The Governor while explaining further that the bill included the establishment of the Benue State Livestock Guards to assist the security agencies to enforce the law, said on May 22, 2017, he assented to the law but directed that the implementation be delayed for six months to give owners of livestock time to adjust to the new law. He recalled that one week after the signing of the bill into Law, on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, the Fulani Socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore under the leadership of Alhaji Abdulahi Bodejo, President, and Engineer Alhassan Sale, Secretary, addressed a press conference in Abuja and vowed to resist the Law.

“They (Bodejo and Sale) vowed to mobilize their members nationwide and beyond to resist its implementation. The group also made spurious claims of being the original inhabitants of the Benue valley concluding that the planned attacks were a struggle over the resources of the valley. Several other Fulani groups including the Fulani Nationality Movement issued similar threats.” Governor Ortom said the herdsmen made good their threats on New Year day of January 2018 by attacking innocent and defenceless citizens of the state in Guma and Logo Local Governments, leading to the death of over 73 people and destruction of property worth several billions of naira. “After these killings, leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN) in Benue State, Garus Gololo, while speaking on BBC News Pidgin English said the killing of innocent and defenceless Benue citizens on New Year day at Gaambe-Tiev, Ayilamo, Turan in Logo, and Tse-Ako, Tomatar near Tse-Abi in Guma was an act of self-defence.”

