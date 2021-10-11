Open grazing ban: Dust over FG’s backing of herders’ suit

Lawyers split over FG’s alliance with herders

The Federal Government’s decision to back herdsmen in their quest to drag Southern Governors to court over the signing of laws banning open grazing has elicited mixed reactions from lawyers. To the proponent, Federal Government’s action is an indication that it is ready to abide by judicial determination of the contentious issue. However, those in opposition urged government to promote amicable resolution of the dispute rather than taking side with the herders. AKEEM NAFIU reports

“That is the proper course to take. Once the issue is determined by the court of law, everyone would know the right stance and that puts an end to it. I commend and encourage the Federal Government to suit this issue to the court of law for judicial determination”, one of them said.

Another one said: “It is strange and laughable that the Federal Government will be throwing its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue Southern Governors over the anti-open grazing laws. One cannot imagine the Federal Government being parochial, sentimental, one-sided and openly showing disdain for true federalism”.

The above quotes are part of submissions by some senior lawyers while baring their minds on Federal Government’s decision to throw its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue southern governors over anti-open grazing laws.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had while speaking through one of his aides, Umar Gwandu, expressed Federal Government’s support for the planned litigation by herdsmen. He opined that the herders as Nigerians whose rights have been violated were at liberty to seek legal redress.

“The rights trampled upon are individual rights of Nigerians as constitutionally guaranteed. The Nigerians whose rights are violated reserve the right to approach the court for the protection of such rights within the context of freedom of movement among others. It will be viewed with that consideration in mind”,

Gwandu said. The Presidency had earlier questioned the legality of the plans by the Southern Governors’ Forum to enforce the ban on open grazing, saying it is not the solution to persistent herders/ farmers’ clashes in the country.

A statement signed by an aide to the president, Garba Shehu, indicated that the herders/farmers’ clashes will be addressed with the rehabilitation of grazing reserves approved by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He said: “It is very clear that there was no solution offered from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in our country for generations.

It is equally true that their announcement is of questionable legality, given the constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) regardless of the state of their birth or residence.

“Fortunately, this declaration has been preempted, for whatever it is intended to achieve and Mr. President, who has rightly been worried about these problems more than any other citizen in consultation with farmers and herders alike, commissioned and approved an actionable plan of rehabilitating grazing reserves in the states, starting with those that are truly committed to the solution and compliant with stated requirements.

“The president had approved a number of specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent skirmishes as recommended by Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture, in a report he submitted and the president signed off on it back in April, well before the actions of the Southern Governors’ Forum which attempts to place a ban on open grazing and other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power”.

Herders’ litigation threat

Many southern states, including Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and just recently, Delta and Ogun states, have signed the anti-open grazing bill into law. However, dissatisfied with the development, the Fulani sociocultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, threatened to seek legal redress.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, described the anti-open grazing law as “satanic and an attempt by the populist and corruption- driven agenda by visionless, inept and desperate politicians’ to destroy pastoralists’ means of livelihood”.

He urged both the National Assembly and President Buhari to intervene and stop current attempts by some state governors to criminalise their means of economic livelihood.

Ahassan said: “These oppressive laws and hostile policies being enacted by state governors are fundamentally going against the Fulani pastoralist culture, economic interest and constitutional rights.

“It is important to note that inter-state movement of pastoralists is analogous to inter-state commerce, which is an exclusive preserve of the legislative powers of the National Assembly under Item 62 of the Exclusive Legislative List.

To this effect, any action taken by any State Assembly that is in conflict with the above Section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is null and void.

“These laws do not take into cognisance the sociology, economic, production system, climate variations and other push factors that are inherent in pastoralists’ movements across ecological zones.

It is a common knowledge that Nigeria’s mode of agricultural practice is still primitive all over the country and are not consistent with global best practices, so why singling out the pastoralists, who have been suffering from the cumulative years of neglect in terms of development from both federal and state governments?

ASCAB, lawyers react

Reactions have continue to trail Federal Government’s decision to back herdsmen in their planned court case against Southern Governors over anti-open grazing law.

In its reaction, a rights organization, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), while opposing Federal Government’s action said it is not only unconstitutional, but political suicide for the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

A statement signed by the interim chairman of ASCAB, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), advised the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), to promote amicable resolution of the conflict through establishment of ranches in states that have made land available for the project.

The statement reads: “The Federal Government is reported to have thrown its weight behind moves by herders to sue southern governors over the anti-open grazing bills they recently signed into law.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, who disclosed the plan of the Federal Government claimed ‘the rights trampled upon are individual rights of Nigerians as constitutionally guaranteed.

The Nigerians whose rights are violated reserve the right to approach the court for the protection of such rights within the context of freedom of movement among others. It will be viewed with that consideration in mind’.

“The decision of the Federal Government to take sides in the dispute between the herders and the Southern Governors is a constitutional aberration and political suicide. Specifically, it is a gross violation of Section 17 of the Constitution which provides that the Nigerian people are entitled to equal rights and opportunities before the law and Section 42 thereof which has prohibited the Federal Government from conferring advantage on any group of citizens.

“The Federal Government ought to know that the resources of the entire Nigerian people cannot be dissipated on defending herders or any other against state governments. In other words, the Federal Government cannot take sides with herders in the needless legal battle over grazing routes which has been rejected by the Northern Governors’ Forum and Southern Governors Forum.

Indeed, the alliance between the herders and the Federal Government over open grazing is completely at variance with the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government which has adopted ranching. “At this juncture, the Federal Government is advised to stop confusing herders.

A few months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari was given the impression that a Gazette exists for open grazing in all the States of the Federation.

Hence, the Attorney- General and Minister of Justice was ordered by the President to produce the Gazette.

Since the Gazette never existed, the Attorney-General has not been able to produce it. Shortly thereafter, the Federal Government claimed that hundreds of grazing reserves had been located in 25 States.

But having realised that the land in every State is vested in Governors, the Federal Government has decided to throw its weight behind moves by herders to sue southern governors over the constitutional validity of anti-open grazing laws.

“Instead of inciting herders against the implementation of anti-grazing laws in some States, the Federal Government should promote amicable resolution of the dispute. In particular, the Federal Government should ensure the establishment of ranches in the several States that have made land available for the project.

“However, in defending the herders in the planned litigation, the Federal Government will certainly run into serious contradictions.

Having released the sum of N6.2 billion to Katsina for the establishment of ranching, the Federal Government will not be permitted to turn round to insist on open grazing in other States.

The court will not allow the Federal Government to approbate and reprobate at same time”. Some senior lawyers have equally expressed divergent views on the Federal Government’s action.

The lawyers bared their minds while speaking on the issue at the weekend. In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Kunle Adegoke, lauded Federal Government’s approach, saying it would lead to an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Adegoke said: “I believe it is a welcome development. It means the Federal Government is ready to test the popularity of its position in court rather than embarking on self-help. It shows the Federal Government is ready to abide by judicial determination.

“That is the proper course to take. Once the issue is determined by the court of law, everyone would know the right stance and that puts an end to it. I commend and encourage the Federal Government to suit this issue to the court of law for judicial determination”.

On his part, a rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, while acknowledging herders’ rights to seek legal redress, also urged Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the herders/ farmers’ crisis.

“There, is no doubt that the right of access to court is inalienable having been donated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to all citizens and as such, it can be activated by anybody at anytime without any let or hindrance.

“Therefore, if the herdsmen wish to challenge the making of law against the archaic practice of open grazing, so be it and nobody can stop them from setting the law in motion to have their rights determined by testing the law. ”

However, it would have been better for the Federal Government to steer clear of partisanship.

Not only that, the Federal Government should, also as a matter of compulsion, find a lasting solution to the menace of herders/farmers’ clash as well as put in place machineries that will assuage the negative effects of the herders unholy activities. “That is what Nigerians expect from the government.

But I don’t think the authority of state governments to make laws for the good governance of their states can be successfully challenged in any court but we keep our fingers crossed”, Akingbolu said.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf condemned Federal Government’s action saying it portends great danger for the polity. He said: “It is strange and laughable that the Federal Government will be throwing its weight behind moves by herdsmen to sue Southern Governors over the anti-open grazing laws.

It is comical and one cannot imagine the Federal Government being parochial, sentimental, one-sided and openly showing disdain for true federalism.

“The other day, I heard the Attorney General of the Federation speaking like somebody who never read law by saying the movement of herdsmen with cattle from the North to the South is their constitutional rights.

This is appalling. “Nobody is saying people should not move, but the point is why must you allow your cattle to ravage people’s farmland and send them into penury. Is that permitted by the Constitution?

“The constitutional rights of people also has limitations because where your right stops, mine begins. Nobody has no right to enter my farmland, destroy it and expect me not to take any action. If the herders want to graze, let them do so within a confined area and not moving cows from the North to the South and in the process destroy people’s means of livelihood.

“There’s no way that any reasonable human being or anyone who knows the law will support the irresponsible and disdainful move of the Federal Government.

The President should be for the whole of the country, not a region and should desist from anything that can divide the country.

The herdsmen are into private business and this should not divide the country”.

Mr. Chris Ekemezie urged the Federal Government to approach state governors who are the custodian of land in their respective states and negotiate land for ranching “It is amazing that the Federal Government is said to be planning to join the suit. In the first place, the Federal Government lacks the requisite ‘locus standi’ to join the suit.

To be an interested part in a suit, that person must furnish the court with what it stand to gain or lose from the outcome of the suit. I doubt if the Federal Government can satisfy the requirement that it may be prejudiced by the likely outcome of the suit.

“The desire of the Federal Government to join the suit is pedestrian. The Federal Government is for the entire country not for a section.

What the Federal Government should do is to approach state governors who are the custodian of land in their respective states and negotiate land for ranching.

The Federal Government should take a cue from Brazil and United States and refrain from making ridicule of governance”, Ekemezie said.

