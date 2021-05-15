Metro & Crime

Open grazing ban: Return to Kano now, Ganduje urges herdsmen

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has expressed deep concern following the open grazing ban Fulani herders are facing in the Southern part of the country and urged then to return to Kano.

 

Ganduje, who was speaking while receiving the Emir of Kano  Aminu Ado Bayero on a Sallah Traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House, Saturday, said: “It is true that the old method of cattle movement from one end to another, breeds poverty and is not tenable.

 

“However, the way and manner Fulanis herdsmen are being subjected to untold maltreatment and agony in the Southern part of this country, is not acceptable and this should change because they are equally Nigerians, who have the right to live anywhere.”

 

The governor insisted that all them, who are of Kano extraction, should come back home “because there is a modern grazing of animals going on at Dansoshiya Bush in the state”.

 

Governor Ganduje, who reminded all about the hospitality Kano always gives to non-indigenes, said Fulanis should be allowed to enjoy their safety across Nigeria.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

