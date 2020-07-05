News

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guards impound 90 cows

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Benue State Livestock Guards yesterday impounded 90 cows for contravening the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

 

State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki who displayed the animals in Makurdi, told journalists that 60 cows were impounded in Ohimini and 30 in Logo Local Government Area.

 

He stated that owners of the affected livestock must pay the stipulated fines to get back their cattle.

 

Zaki emphasized the determination of the Guards to the enforcement of the legislation, saying animals which have been kept in ranches were also enjoying the protection according to provisions of the law. Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Paul Hembah (rtd), expressed the commitment of Governor Samuel Ortom to the rule of law and the safety of Benue people.

 

 

He lamented a situation where cattle owners abandon hired herders arrested by the state Livestock Guards to their fate and hire new herders to look after their animals, stressing the need for the amendment of the law to also provide punishment for erring livestock owners.

 

The Security Adviser noted that the ranching law was aimed at encouraging cattle rearers to embrace modern ways of animal husbandry which could also encourage western education for the herders.

 

Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Benue State, Malam Ibrahim Galma promised to step up sensitisation of herdsmen on the importance of the grazing law which he noted was more beneficial to them.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US arraigns 11 Nigerians over $6m fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States of America has arraigned 11 Nigerians over another $6m alleged bank fraud. This is coming barely two weeks after six other Nigerians were indicted for alleged involvement in over $6m Internet fraud. According to a statement by the US Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey, the defendants are Sulaiman Dosunmu, 39; […]
News

Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest informants

Posted on Author Reporter

  Troops on clearance operations have killed 12 suspected bandits and arrested many others in Katsina and Zamfara states. The troops reportedly neutralized six bandits while several others escaped with gunshots wounds while foiling attack by the hoodlums at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state on Friday. Similarly, on Saturday, troops on […]
News Top Stories

ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  T he Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This is contained in a statement signed by the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, on behalf of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.     Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: