Open grazing: Herders banned from South should return to Kano –Ganduje

Ganduje of Kano State, has expressed deep concern over the ban on open grazing by the 17 Southern governors, urging the herders effected by the ban to return to Kano.

 

Ganduje who was speaking while receiving the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero on a Sallah traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House, yesterday, said: “It is true that the oldest mood of cattle movement from one end to another, rather bread poverty and is no longer tenable.

 

“However, the way and manner Fulani headers are been subjected to untold maltreatment and agony in the Southern part of this country, is not acceptable and this should change because they are equally Nigerians, who have rights of living anywhere”.

 

Governor Ganduje called on those effected to retirn to kano as there is now a modern grazing of animals going on at Dansoshiya hush in the state. Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje who reminded the huge hospitality Kano always gives to none Indigents, said Fulanis should be allowed to enjoy their safety across Nigeria.

 

“I recall how late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, protected none indigents during civil war and for those who fled Kano living behind their properties everything was duly protected by the Emir including rents money realized was given to them when they returned back”.

 

Commenting on the country’s security challenge, Governor Ganduje said it should not be left in the hands of the President Muhammadu Buhari alone because it is everybody’s responsibility for everybody and all hands must be on deck to ensure it.

 

Governor Ganduje commended Emir Ado Bayero for moving around Nigeria to solidify relationship between him and other traditional leaders, saying that act alone has made President Buhari happy who openly disclosed that the Emir has inherited his father roles of a national leader.

