News Top Stories

Open grazing: Herders with firearms risk 21-year jail term in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

 

The bill, which proposes 21 years jail term for any herder found with firearms, was contained in a bill titled: “Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021” sent to the Assembly by the executive.

 

While debating the bill during its plenary session, the members of the Assembly condemned the incessant movement of cattle by herders openly on farmo and roads in the state, adding that trespassing on people’s land would continue to threaten peaceful coexistence in the country.

 

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, described the ‘Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill’ as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the Southwest zone.

 

The Speaker also suggested that the bill should make provision for the registration of herders and prepare them for ranching.

 

“Allocating parcel of land is not enough, but there should be the training of those who would go into ranching,” he said noting that ranching is expensive and required adequate preparation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: Ngige advises voters to vote wisely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has told voters to be wise in their decisions during the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. He said voters have the choice “to choose between total freedom and chains.” The former governor of the state gave the advice while expressing his gratitude to Governor Willie […]
News

NANS unveils plans to rid Ekiti varsities of randy lecturers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to rid higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with management of each institution to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour were shown the way out. Chairman NANS/ Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Comrade Abiola Ogunleye, spoke yesterday at […]
Top Stories

‘Buhari can’t deliver, should be impeached’ – NEF spokesman, Hakeem Ahmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has joined Nigerians in the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment following his inability to solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem. Speaking during an interview on ‘AIT’s, Monday morning’, the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica