Open grazing law: Delta to recruit Hausa/Fulani in enforcement c’ttee

Delta state government has planned to engage indigenous Hausa-Fulanis into the law enforcement committees across the 25 local government areas of the state to help identify any migrating herders into the state. This came after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa signed the bill prohibiting open grazing which was upheld by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) last year at their meeting in Asaba,into law. The aim is to check influx of ‘killer’ hersmen and halt incessant clashes between herders and farmers across the state.

The Chairman of the Delta State Livestock Management Committee (DLMC), Chief Julius Egbedi, stated this when the committee met with leaders of the Indigenous Hausa/Fulani Herders in the state in Asaba. Egbdi, who is also the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, thanked the herders for calling for the meeting, while assuring them that the law was established to end the rising cases of herders and farmers crisis in the state. He charged the herders to help the state government ensure that the law was peacefully implemented without challenges.

Egbedi said that government would partner the communities to secure parcels of land for the herders to keep and graze their cows without problems, while urging the herders to avail the committee their various locations across the state. Also, the Commissioner charged them to identify parcel of land in their various council areas of settlement and negotiate with the owners for their cattle to graze, adding that the committee would help to cement the agreement reached with the land owners. He said, “the state government is looking for ways to ensure that you and and the farmers do your businesses undisturbed. “Anywhere you have an agreement for a parcel of land to gaze your cattle, let this committee know, so that we can cement that agreement.

