Open grazing: Stay clear of Niger Delta, Clark warns Fulani jihadists, MACBAN

Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Chairman, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday warned the self-styled Fulani jihadist group and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to drop their planned attack on Delta State over the ban on open grazing.

He noted that any attempt to invade the state would provoke unimaginable repercussions on the entire country.

Clark was reacting to the 72-hour ultimatum purportedly issued by the groups to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, asking him to withdraw support for the ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria or risk his state being attacked by the Fulani militia.

The nonagenarian, who described the utterances of the groups as reckless and irresponsible, expressed disappointment that the Fulani have continued to lay false claims to every parcel of land across Nigeria when indeed land belong to the indigenous ethnic groups and constitutionally, held in trust by the governors in the respective states.

The decision to ban open grazing of cattle in the Southern states was taken recently by the 17 governors of the region at a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State. However, the reaction from the Federal Government was rather not encouraging while the cattle herders have displayed open defiance to the ban.

Clark slammed the Federal Government and the elders of Northern extraction, for failing to call the groups to order after they issued what he termed as an “insulting and provocative” ultimatum to the governor of a state.

According to the elder statesman, it was not only disappointing but hypocritical that the Northern leaders have kept mute on the activities of the so called Fulani Jihadists, considering that they were quick to accuse Igbo leaders of not publicly condemning the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the current insecurity in the South-East region

Like this: Like Loading...