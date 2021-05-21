Open grazing: Youth group backs Malami

By our reporter

National Youth Group for Democracy (NYGD) on Friday in Kano, declared its support for the embattled Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for saying the ban on open grazing is unconstitutional.

Addressing reporters in Kano, Chairman of the group, Engineer Bello Muhammad Gambo, said Malami’s statement is in order.

According to them, Malami’s statement was a statement of fact and it is right based on the constitution and youths are solidly behind his position.

Bello said: “It is most unfortunate that some ungrateful Nigerians camouflaged under sentiment to achieve their selfish interests. We are solidly behind his statement”.

The group described those accusing Malami as enemies of unity who always vent their anger on issues of development.

According to the group: “Malami spoke strictly on the constitutionality of the action. In the eyes of the law, every legitimate trade or movement is free and guaranteed.

“The context of his use of spare parts is about freedom of movement of goods and ownership and Fulani owns cattle which he moves around in possessive sense. Spare parts dealers also move spare parts in ownership possessive sense

“A spare part dealer that encroaches onto other peoples land to store his wares has committed an act of trespass not because he is Igbo but because of his act.”

The group called on the government to critically take note of those fermenting trouble of ethnicity in the country.

The group commended Malami for being bold, fearless and professional in the way he handles complex national issues with legal acumen.

