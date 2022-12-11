Open hostility against Christians unbearable – Monsignor Aniagwu

Monsignor John Aniagwu is the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Parish Priest of St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, and former Chancellor of Augustine University. The septuagenarian in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM bares his mind on how a single tenure of good leaders can change the trajectory of Nigeria

What has life taught you during these 21 years of priesthood?

Life has taught me to take things as I see them, to be faithful in whatever one is doing and to do what is required of one. I believe that where I am is where God wants me to be and what I am doing is what God wants me to be doing. As long as I am doing that I find absolute fulfillment and I do not wish to be anybody else or to envy anyone in his or her position.

Another thing I have learnt is that God has been exceedingly good to me. Last year when I turned 50, I published a book, my memoir which I called Nisi Dominus. Psalms 127 verse 1 says ‘Except the Lord builds the house…’ I believe that I am where God wants me to be and have done what he wants me to do. I also realised there are a lot of people especially here in Nigeria who are far less privileged than I am and it is my duty to reach out to as many of them as possible, to share with them part of the many blessings God has showered upon me.

Nigeria has been ranked 9th worst country for Christians to leave, how do you feel about this?

That is very true. I am surprised it (Nigeria) is the 9th. I should have said first or second. Some few days ago, I was looking on Google, the ranking of the 10 worst cities to live in the world and Lagos was ranked second. So I expect Nigeria to be ranked first or second as the worst place for Christians to live in. This was never the case up till the 1980s even the 1990s, I mean in 1993, Christians and Muslims voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket of Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe.

Everything went well then but I am afraid that in the recent past, say from 1993, things have taken a turn for the worse, mostly because our Muslim brothers have started desiring the marginalization of Christians and telling us Christians that we do not belong here. The fault has been from their side. But in 1993 like I mentioned, nobody complained about the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency but today, it does not make sense because of the way things are.

We have been so polarized such that for Christians to have a sense of belonging, you cannot accept a Muslim-Muslim ticket today. A lot has gone wrong during the past 29 years. One of the reasons for this is the very open hostility against Christians to the extent of even killing them and even blowing up churches. These things never happened in the past, at least here in the South we Christians and the Muslims socialize, we are friends as some intermarry.

I think some people outside Nigeria came to impose their own brand of Islam on Nigerian Muslims. They used to accept Christians and were tolerant. Since the return of civilian rule, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Christians are not safe, people go to churches to adopt priests, kill them or take them to ransom. In those days I would travel in this country wearing my priestly garb and will be treated well. Now I will be scared to wear my priestly garb because we seem to be the target for the criminals and terrorists. So I totally subscribe to the ranking and if I were to do it I would place Nigeria first or second worst country for Christians to live in.

You have frowned at the Muslim-Muslim ticket whereas some Christian leaders do not see it as an issue…

They are entitled to their views which I do not subscribe to. Since 1999 this has become an issue and a very big one as far as I am concerned. In 2005 I was part of the National Political Conference in Abuja. There I proposed a bill that rotational presidency was primitive, that when there is a vacancy let the best man get the job. But I will not say that today because we Christians have been made to feel unsafe in our very own country.

The sense of belonging must be given to Christians. Even here in Lagos, there are some things shut to Christians so I have been forced to change my view. In the 80s and 90s we had several Christians who were SSGs in Lagos State but that will be extremely difficult to happen now. So much water has passed under the bridge causing me to change my mind. How can you be killing us (Christians) and telling us it does not matter? When have you heard that Christians bombed a mosque or kidnapped an Imam?

Talking about insecurity, some have questioned the willingness of the current government in tackling this. What is your opinion?

I honestly do not know what the problem is but I think there is a large scale corruption and amassing of wealth. The Nigerian military used to be rated very highly due to their exploits in West Africa, Middle East and other parts of the world. I think corruption is making a lot of the resources meant for the forces to get diverted or mismanaged. Otherwise if our security establishments are well equipped and motivated they are quite capable of neutralizing the insurgency in this country.

What is your view about the current state of the economy, especially with regard to Nigeria’s debt profile and its repayment, though the Federal Government has maintained that the nation has the ability to pay?

It is very clear, just bring the indices of 2015 when Good Jonathan was leaving the office and what we have now, the difference is very clear that we are worse off on every item. Just take food alone and you will know that the cost of living has skyrocketed. People come to us looking for help and as priests. The number of those who come these days is far higher than I have ever experienced in the past.

How is the church dealing with this?

We do what we can in rendering help even in terms of giving employment. We have an agency called the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC). We try to help people with employment, housing, give free legal aid, visit the prisons, and then we have St. Vincent DePaul Society, which takes care of the poor generally.

Here in my parish, I had a group called the Catholic Sisters United in Christ which takes care of indigent widows. I have a scholarship foundation that I use in sponsor students of tertiary schools. The contributions from members have also reduced due to the economy.

We are doing the best we can though our income is dwindling while our expenses are skyrocketing because of the way the economy is going. Having to buy diesel for as much as N850 naira per litre is crushing. No sufficient electricity. So we have to rely heavily on power generating sets. In my premise I have three of them with different capacities so we can function. The hospital has to operate 24 hours, so we must have diesel to power the generating sets.

Do you see the present presidential candidates capable of solving the problems of Nigeria?

I will not mention names. There are those who are capable; there are those who are not capable and are there for selfish reasons. Nigerians are capable people. Look at what Nigerians are going abroad. Do you know how many Nigerians are in the British Parliament? A Nigerian lady is a minister in Britain. A Nigerian man is a minister in the US government. Nigerians are elected into various offices. A Nigerian lady was made a General in the US Army, Nigerians are great people, but the mediocre will sit tight and will not leave the stage for those who can perform. We have a lot of brilliant people who can be president in this country but they will not let them. That is the problem.

How can this jinx be broken?

It will be broken if Nigerians vote wisely and the election is free and fair. The problem is that they do not allow us to choose our own leaders. Up till now, we are prevented from choosing our own leaders in every election. If next year’s election is free and fair with people voting according to their conscience for the right people this country will change. We only need a set of good leaders for one term.

President Muhammadu Buhari did say that naira was redesigned to check counterfeiting and hoarding though a part of the population view it as a misplaced priority amidst the challenges facing the nation. What is your comment?

I am very happy about it. I like it. It is very wonderful and one of the few good things Buhari has ever done in this country. A lot of people have been hoarding this old naira. You saw the rotten monies they have been bringing out? They are hoarding the money for the election, to bribe people and force their way into office.

I do not have many good things to say about Buhari’s administration. But this one (redesign of naira) is perfect. It is very good to checkmate all those hoarders. You ask yourself, what are they doing with that kind of money when people are suffering and dying like what they did during COVID-19 when they hoarded the palliatives meant to feed people? These people are wicked as they have no conscience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...