Open schools now, Imo group tells Uzodimma

A group, League of Imo State Professionals, yesterday urged Governor Hope Uzodima to reopen public schools in order to save the children from losing the entire academic year. The group, an umbrella association of Imo State indigenous professionals based in Anambra State made the call at the end of its emergency meeting held in Awka.

A statement signed by Messrs Francis Onyeukwu and Okechukwu Maduforo, chairman and secretary of the group respectively, noted that the resumption of schools after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave advise which enabled some state governments to reopen schools was important.

The body said given the fact that education is the major industry in the state; which successive administrations in the area have tried to sustain; Gov. Uzodinma should not allow Imo to lag behind in the sector due to delayed policy action. The statement reads: “Imo State Government is privileged to have erudite professor of Pharmacology like, Prof. Maurice Iwu, to chairman it’s COVID-19 Committee and that advantage should make the state be among the state to know the dos and don’t of post disease cont rol crowd management.

