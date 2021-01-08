Opened borders: Ghanaian traders brace for trade with Nigeria

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) are bracing themselves to take advantage of the reopened Nigeria’s land borders. Citi Business News quoted the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, as saying that the border reopening was a plausible move for his members.

“It is very good for us to start again the cross-border trading activity that was going on so definitely it is going to enhance upon the trading along the corridor which is welcome news for us.

“Now, trading is going to start in brisk as people have gotten the information that the borders are opened. People will go there to access the goods that they can procure from there,” he said.

Although the land borders are opened, Dr Obeng believes that trade with their Nigeria counterparts would take off gradually. According to him, “people have relocated to other destinations like Dubai and elsewhere to procure their goods. So, it’s not going to start very quickly like that, but we believe that by February to March this year, business will start in earnest.”

Nigeria’s land borders were closed to goods in August 2019,with partial openings and closings for people prompted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout 2020. The border closure was initiated to stop what it called the smuggling of products from its neighbouring West African countries into the country. President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari in December, last year, ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut.

Before the reopening, GUTA) had cautioned the government of Ghana against reviewing the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act in favour of Nigerians, who are in the retails business meant for Ghanaians. Obeng said: “We want to send a clear warning to the authorities; we shouldn’t wake up one day for us to hear that that law has been amended in favour of the Nigerians. “We are not going to take it kindly. We will raise red flags because we cannot sit down for one country to dictate to us.

We are watching with eagle eyes to see what will unfold in the coming days”. The caution followed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s pledge to do whatever necessary to strengthen the already-strong relations between Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila, paid a courtesy call on him at Jubilee House, at the end of his two-day visit to Ghana in September last year.

There was a minor diplomatic row between the government of Ghana and Nigeria following a decision by the Committee on retail task force to implement the law that prohibits foreigners from doing retail business if they do not have the $1million minimum capital.

This led to the closure of several shops of foreigners in Accra and Kumasi. Affected Nigerians petitioned the government to act because they felt victimised forcing Nigeria to release a statement saying it will tolerate the harassment of its citizens living in Ghana.

To settle the matter diplomatically, Gbajabiamila met Ghanaian authorities and urged them to revisit the GIPC Act. President Akufo-Addo in response said the Nigerian population in Ghana were safe and thus formed a joint committee of Ghana Nigeria Business Council to address the trade issues. Reacting to this development, GUTA insist the GIPC Act should not be touched to favour Nigerian traders.

