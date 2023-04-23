Opera News, Anchor Network experts in fake news – Azuh Arinze

Publisher/Editor-in- Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Mr. Azuh Arinze, yesterday debunked a news allegation, which maligned the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. In a statement he personally signed, Arinze said: “My attention has just been drawn to the silly and unfounded publications by Opera News and Anchor Network about His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, which they attributed to me. “First of all, I want to categorically and emphatically state that I did not grant any such interview or chat to the said media outlets or any other news medium, for that matter. “I have absolutely nothing to do with the evil concoctions which could have only been fabricated by malicious and unconscionable individuals, masquerading as journalists and giving a bad name to the noble profession of journalism to which I belong and have put in over 25 years. “Otherwise, how could these quacks have attributed to me and even attached my picture to something as sinister and unimaginable as these odious fabrications emanating from their vile imaginations?
Related Articles
Kwara boosts law students
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed immediate disbursement of the scholarship allowances to students from the state in law school. The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Alabi Abolore said this in Ilorin during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday. According to him, the money will be paid into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Abolore stressed the […]
Group seeks support for Niger Delta flood victims
A group, Ijaw Women in America (IWA), has called on international bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to the aid of flood victims in the Niger Delta, especially Bayelsa State victims. Raising the alarm over the worsening living condition of the victims, National President of Ijaw Women of America, Eunice Apreala, yesterday raised the […]
Lagos to spend N3bn on Olusosun dumpsite, others
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state government will spend N3 billion on three major dumpsites in the state. Speaking the during the inauguration of 102 locally-built compactor trucks at State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu said N2billion had been invested in management of Solous and Abule-Egba dumpsites. He added that another N1billion is being spent […]