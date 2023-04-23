Opera News, Anchor Network experts in fake news – Azuh Arinze

Publisher/Editor-in- Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Mr. Azuh Arinze, yesterday debunked a news allegation, which maligned the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. In a statement he personally signed, Arinze said: “My attention has just been drawn to the silly and unfounded publications by Opera News and Anchor Network about His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, which they attributed to me. “First of all, I want to categorically and emphatically state that I did not grant any such interview or chat to the said media outlets or any other news medium, for that matter. “I have absolutely nothing to do with the evil concoctions which could have only been fabricated by malicious and unconscionable individuals, masquerading as journalists and giving a bad name to the noble profession of journalism to which I belong and have put in over 25 years. “Otherwise, how could these quacks have attributed to me and even attached my picture to something as sinister and unimaginable as these odious fabrications emanating from their vile imaginations?