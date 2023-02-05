Operating in the realm of amazing surplus

Leveticus 26:10- “You will have such a surplus of crops that you will need to clear out the old grain to make room for the new harvest!” NLT . Surplus is an amount of something left over when requirements have been met; an excess of production or supply. It is used to describe something that is extra or that is more than is needed. It is a quantity or amount over and above what is needed or used; something left over; excess. To now talk of “Amazing Surplus” it means causing great surprise or wonder; astonishing. This week, you are cruising into the realm of amazing surplus, you are moving far away from the realm of not enough to the realm of more than enough. It doesn’t matter the happenings around you. Surplus will be traceable to your camp. As you lift up your eyes towards the hill, your amazing surplus of good things will enter into your house.

Rejoice, though February is the shortest month of the year, there shall be pleasant surprise of amazing surplus in your life, family, business, the work of your hands, health and your entire household. (Praise the Lord) Proverbs 3:10 says “So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine.” Claim it prophetically this month is your month of Amazing Surplus. The Surplus coming to you from the El-Elyon God, the Most High will Amaze and shock you.

The zeal of the Lord will perform it. Do not be bother because of the last month challenges or the one you are facing now. In it all, it shall turn to Amazing Surplus. I therefore command your destiny to move away from desert Deuteronomy 8:7-10 – “For the Lord thy God bringeth thee into a good land, a land of brooks of water, of fountains and depths that spring out of valleys and hills; A land of wheat, and barley, and vines, and fig trees, and pomegranates; a land of oil olive, and honey; A land wherein thou shalt eat bread without scarceness, thou shalt not lack any thing in it; a land whose stones are iron, and out of whose hills thou mayest dig brass.

When thou hast eaten and art full, then thou shalt bless the Lord thy God for the good land which he hath given thee.” 1.Walk alone with God. God is looking for people He will use to bless the world and these men must have dominion and impact the world positively. God will not tolerate anything becoming more important in your life than Him. Priorities are so vital to success in God’s kingdom. He must have first place in your life for the laws of His kingdom to bring an Amazing Surplus. It is time to operate in the realm of abundance, for those who know their God shall be strong and carry out great exploits. (Daniel 9:32b) 2.Remove reasons for lack Proverbs 26:2 says, “…the curse causeless shall not come.” There are always reasons why God’s people are not living in the promise of abundance He has given them. Here are a few:

•Laziness. Proverbs 19:15 says, “Laziness brings on deep sleep, and the shiftless man goes hungry.”

•Close-mindedness. Proverbs 13:18 says, “Poverty and shame shall be to him that refuseth instruction.”

•Lack of Knowledge:Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”

•Failure to Give. Proverbs 11:24 says, “One man gives freely, yet gain even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty.”

•Temporary Setback. Psalm 37:23-24 says, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholdeth him with His hand.” He may fall and have a time of misfortune, but he will recover. 3.Let go of traditions. Tradition will stop the flow of God’s abundance. Jesus said, “So you have rendered useless the Word of God for the sake of your tradition” Mat.15:6. Many Christians have difficulty realizing that God wants wealth to come into the hands of His people if only they really understood Him as a loving Heavenly Father, they could easily grasp His attitude toward abundance.

Tradition, however, has taught us not to seek or expect abundance – even though Jesus said, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” John 10:10. Throw away the religious lie that lack is “God’s will.” God is a God of abundance – He will share it with you

