Operation: Osinbajo thanks Nigerians, surgeons

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

Prof. Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Vice President in a statement he personally signed said: “My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Mr. Laolu Akande, who is also the Vice President’s spokesperson, had informed Nigeria and the world on his verified Twitter handle that his principal was ”in the hospital today for a surgical procedure”.

The development was largely described as a watershed moment in the history of politics in Nigeria-that the Presidency would make public the details of a sitting VP undergoing a major medical procedure.

The tweet was also followed by a detailed official statement from the Office of the Vice President, signed by Akande, that “doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.”

 

