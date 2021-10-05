Operation Whirl-Stroke Commander, Brig. Gen. Apere, dead

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Brigadier General Clement Apere has died.

Brigadier General Apere died barely seven months after he took over commanding role of OPWS from his predecessor, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who is now the Director of Training and Operation, Defence Headquarters, Abuja. It was not clear as at press time what caused his death.

Governor Samuel Ortom, in a reaction, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, the entire Share community and family over the death of the Brigadier General.

Governor Ortom said the death of Gen. Apere who died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 of an undisclosed ailment is a huge tragedy to Nigeria’s war against terrorism in the country.

T he Governor, in a statement by his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, described the death of Gen. Apere as a big blow to the Army and particularly Benue State who has been contending with Fulani militia, bandits and kidnappers.

Governor Ortom recalled the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke under the command of Late Gen. Apere fighting criminality in Benue State, saying this is instrumental to the relative peace the state is enjoying now.

The Governor said he is personally pained over the death because the late Army General was a true partner in the Benue State government’s fight against Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state and sustained attacks on unarmed farming communities in the state, killing and dispossessing

