Operational Licenses: NBC offers reprieve for debtor stations

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has “temporarily” suspended the planned shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations that were unable to renew their operational licenses.

The Commission had on August 19, threatened to close 52 radio and television stations for failure to renew their licences.

The affected stations were given 24-hour ultimatum to do so or be yanked off the air.

But in a statement Friday, the NBC Director General Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the Commission decided to rescind the order following positive responses it received from the debtor licensees, “including big players in the broadcast industry.”

According to the DG: “Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical stakeholders in the industry, the commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country.

“We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and broadcast stakeholders for their responses and interventions.

“We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.”

 

