Operations to restore peace, order nationwide ongoing –DHQ

The Nigerian Military has assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, security and public safety across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The assurance comes amid heightened insecurity, occasioned by such violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and others.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, gave the undertaking, Thursday, at the resump-tion of operational briefings held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja. According Onyeuko, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) hoped to achieve this through combined land, maritime and air operations across the country. He, however, noted that the military will forge renewed collaboration and synergy with relevant sister security agencies, in its determination to guarantee a safe and secure nation.

“We are now resuming our usual updates on the unrelenting and committed efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in tackling security challenges facing our dear nation. “Today’s (Thursday’s) update will cover the combined operational efforts of the land, maritime and air components across the country between 1 and 20 May 2021.

“These operational efforts of the Nigerian military are intended to achieve sustainable peace and to ensure normalcy returns to all troubled zones of our dear country. “For land operations, our gallant troops have been actively engaged in constant clearance patrols, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments. “In the maritime environment, troops conducted various operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism and anti-smuggling operations,” the one-star General said. He further noted thus: “Moreover, the Air Component conducted comprehensive air operations, which included air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support for ground troops.

“As a result of these operations, our troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits including senior BHT/ISWAP and ESN commanders as well as major bandit leaders. Similarly, many of their fighters were incapacitated and their camps destroyed through artillery and air bombardments. “Additionally, troops rescued several kidnapped victims and arrested bandits/kidnappers informants and collaborators in different parts of the country.”

