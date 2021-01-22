Metro & Crime

Operatives arrest 11 internet fraud suspects in Osogbo – EFCC

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC,), have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement, Friday.

According to the statement, the operatives swooped on the suspects’ hideouts in the city following actionable intelligence of alleged illegal activities in the areas.

“The Commission recovered 12 cars, which include three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands. Also recovered are phones, laptops and other devices.

“The suspects, who variously claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime,” Uwujaren said.

