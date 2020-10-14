Business

Operator creates 2,950 jobs, deploys equipment to boost operations

A terminal operator at Onne Port, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), has created 2,950 direct and indirect job opportunities at the port. The company also said that efforts had been made to deploy reefer racks with 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes at its terminal to boost efficient operations.

Managing director of the company, Mr. Aamir Mirza, noted that the equipment would enable customers to take delivery of their cargo much earlier. Mirza said with the massive investment at the terminal, WACT had made the company established itself as the largest and most efficient container terminal in East Nigeria. He added that WACT had moved a step further towards realising its vision of becoming the gateway to eastern Nigeria and beyond’ with the commissioning of two new state-of-the-art Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs) and two Reach Stackers to boost efficiency and cargo handling operation at Onne Port.

The managing director stressed that the additional container handling equipment would further improve quick turnaround time for vessels calling WACT, noting that the two new mobile harbor cranes and handling equipment acquired by WACT were valued at $15 million. With the acquisition and commissioning of the new cranes, he said that WACT could boast of four MHCs deployed for its operations, with one more planned to arrive in 2021.

Mirza said that the latest set of equipment was acquired as part of the terminal’s $100 million investment announced in 2019 to significantly increase the terminal capacity. He noted: “Our equipment and infrastructure upgrade are the key enablers for WACT to better serve her customers. Our cranes shall offer improved and higher productivity, which means shorter port stay of vessels, resulting in saving to our liner customers.

We are now able to handle the next generation and larger gearless vessels.u “Our vision is to make WACT the gateway to East Nigeria and beyond. We believe this vision can be achieved much earlier if the government can support us by addressing some fundamental challenges like security risk because of piracy, clearance of overtime containers, improving roads and related infrastructure that connect Onne Port to the rest of Nigeria.”

