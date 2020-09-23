Operator earmarks N46bn for expansion, crane acquisition

A container terminal, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) at Onne Port has earmarked N46billion ($100million) for expansion of the existing terminal capacity.

The company also said it had received two more state-of-the-art Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) and two 45 tonnes reach stackers, effectively making the terminal one of the most equipped in the country.

Since last year, WACT had consistently implemented its growth and development plan of becoming the most efficient container terminal in West Africa. The arrival of the new set of MHCs brings the number of such gigantic cranes at the facility to four.

This feat is unmatched by any other terminal in Eastern Nigeria. In 2019, WACT invested $14 million to acquire its first set of two MHCs and other sophisticated modern cargo handling equipment, including 14 Specialised Terminal Trucks (STT) and two reach stackers.

In 2020, the company announced a further investment in its Phase

Two terminal upgrade, which includes acquiring three additional MHCs to bring the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes; three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers, and empty container handlers.

The upgrade will also include the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity and expansion of the current yard, new workshop, and a new terminal gate complex.

Its Commercial Manager, Noah Sheriff, confirmed that the two new Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes arrived Onne aboard MV Hanna on Tuesday, 8th September. He said the cranes are highly sophisticated and designed to provide versatile and economical handling of containers at the terminal.

He stressed: “These cranes stand for high performance, versatility, and eco-efficiency. Now I can assure you that WACT Onne will maintain her superior services and match our liner customers’ quest to upgrade their vessel fleet calling East Nigeria.”

