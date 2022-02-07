News Top Stories

Operator frets over cumbersome export trade in Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Managing Director, SIFAX Logistics Limited, Mr Paul vd Linden, has said that the future of international trade in Nigeria was not looking bright with the cumbersome process of exports through Nigerian ports. He also expressed worry over the decline in importation to the country.

 

Linden said in Lagos when the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Apapa Chapter, led by the National Secretary, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila and National Financial Secretary Hajia Bola Muse paid a courtesy visit to the terminal.

 

The association was in the  terminal to formally introduce the ANLCA, Apapa Chapter executives as the terminal is under Apapa port. The managing director explained why the SIFAX Group was expanding and the processes practiced at the terminal to ease free in and out of containers to the terminal.

 

He assured that he would support any organised body of freight forwarders for ease of doing business at the terminal. Linden promised to work with the chapter chairman and his executive as well as the 100 per cent Compliance Committee.

 

Mukaila, who formally handed over ANLCA’s amended constitution to Linden, also gave a brief history of the association to their host, noting that the association was formed in 1954.

 

He added that the visit was aimed at introducing the duly elected executives of the Apapa Port chapter of the association chaired by Dr. Sylvester Budu as well as the 100 per cent Compliance Committee Coordinator, Alhaji Lameen Aliyu. Mukaila solicited the support of the terminal in equipping the Apapa Chapter secretariat, adding that this was the first time in the last six years the chapter had a functional secretariat where information and correspondences could be channelled to.

 

The national secretary informed their host that the vice chairman of Sifax Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, who is currently the Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of ANLCA, had been a strong supporter of the association and had contributed immensely to the growth of the association.

 

The team also visited the Customs, OC of the terminal, Assistant Comptroller Dauda MG, who also promised to work with the Apapa Chapter team and to disregard any other impostors who may parade themselves in the terminal

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

