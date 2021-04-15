News

Operator invests N205bn, acquires equipment to aid cargo inspection

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Concessionaire of Apapa container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has invested N205 billion ($438 million) to improve port operations at the Lagos Port complex. It has also acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate Customs’ examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Steen Knudsen, said the new equipment, which included six 5 tonnes and one 16 tonnes forklifts, would enable the efficient performance of tasks at the Customs’ examination bay and other units without having to share forklifts with other teams. He said $80 million would be invested for the 2020/2021 year, bringing the total investment by the company since 2006 to USD438 million. Knudsen noted that the terminal had rolled out a talent development programme which included functional training for all employees.

The chief executive officer added that the company as part of its fleet renewal and expansion programme had acquired additional cargo handling equipment, including seven reach stackers, two empty handlers, two mobile harbour cranes and four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs). With the new acquisitions, Knudsen stressed that the company now had 27 RTGs, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation. This effectively makes it the best-equipped port terminal in Nigeria.

He said: “Our engineering maintenance team are undergoing industrial automation and control training for better optimisation of the latest RTG fleet and other equipment. The functional training is in phases and cuts across all departments. “We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle increasing volumes at the port. The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain.”

