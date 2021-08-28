News

Operator plans to improve operation, increase yard capacity at Onne Port

West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT) is making new moves to increase yard capacity, improve vessel operations at the terminal and fast track the delivery of cargo at the Onne Port, Rivers State. The company said that it has taken delivery of six more stateof- the-art Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) to enhance service delivery at its terminal at the Onne Port, Rivers State.

The new addition brings the total number of RTGs at the terminal to 14. The Managing Director of the company, Naved Zafar, said that the new cranes were acquired as part of an investment of $100 million upgrade of the terminal. The upgrade, according to him, includes the acquisition of additional Mobile Harbour Cranes, Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes, Reach Stackers, terminal trucks and trailers and an empty container handler, noting that the upgrade would also include the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as expansion of the current yard, new workshop and a new terminal gate complex.

Presently, the managing director noted that the terminal had four mobile harbor cranes and several other cargo handling equipment including reach stackers, terminal trucks and empty container handler to consolidate its position as the best equipped port terminal in the eastern ports.

