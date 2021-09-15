Business

Operator rewards 60 employees at global safety day

One of the leading container terminal operator, APM Terminals, Apapa, has honoured 60 employees and contract staff with outstanding safety records. They were recognised during an onsite event in front of colleagues and invited dignitaries during the company’s 2021 Annual Global Safety Day.

The event themed: “Leading with Care” had in attendance the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu; Controller, Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim Malanta, and other invited guests.

The company’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said in his welcome address that while the management staff had more influence over work design control, the colleagues at the quayside, yard, workshop and other units were the experts, saying was crucial that they all listen and learnt from the colleagues with the highest potential for injury. Steen added that safety was a joint effort no matter where anybody sit in the organisation. He noted: “You are the experts that expose yourselves to the front-line activities of our business, hence I want to encourage you to continuously learn safety and adapt to best practices.

Safety is not what we learn once; it is a continuous process. “Do not hesitate to wave me or other management team members down to share your ideas, suggestions and the challenges you are facing when carrying out your duties. Our priority is to make sure everyone coming to work in our terminal return home to their families safe and sound.” Also, the company’s Head of Safety, Felix Ugwuagbo, explained that safety remained a key priority at the terminal, saying that all employees including senior management team members must be diligent in observing relevant safety measures at all times. An employee, Keni Ebiowei who shared his experience at the event, also emphasised the need for every worker to take responsibility for safety at the terminal.

He said: “My experience has taught me to believe that safety should be first as I carry out my responsibility. As a matter of fact, it should not be a management policy again; it should be individual responsibility.” The Port Manager, Olotu, commended APM Terminals Apapa for raising the bar in port operation and port safety in Nigeria, noting that APM Terminals was the largest container handling company in the whole of Nigeria. She said: “We want to particularly salute you for all the efforts you have put in place to ensure that the premier port keeps ranking first in areas of cargo handling, cargo integrity and safety for all the people who are coming into the terminal. Today, we have the opportunity to see people behind the scene and I particularly appreciate what you are doing today.

