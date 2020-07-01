Operator sacks five senior managers

D

espite the assurance by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) that it would not allow its members to be sacked under the guise of corona virus pandemic, five senior workers been asked to go home by Josepdam Port Services (JPS) at Tincan Port in Lagos.

Josepdam is the concessionaire of Terminal A of the port complex. It also operates three berths, which serve as a multipurpose terminal.

It was learnt that those affected were commercial manager, human resource manager, senior accountant, business development manager and audit manager.

A female source at the terminal, who would not want her name mentioned, noted that everyone in the company was living in fear as plans of fresh sack looms in the company.

She explained: “Thirteen other junior staff were sacked on June 15, but reinstated through the intervention of the President- General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Com. Adewale Adeyanju.

“We are living in fear and we are not sure of the cause of the sack while some called it restructuring, others said it’s due to Covid-19, but all is not well in Josepdam anymore.”

Effort to get the reaction of the terminal operator was not successful as its Managing Director, Simon Travers, failed to respond as at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the union had reiterated its commitment to protecting workers against employers’ maltreatment.

The union described the working conditions of its members as deplorable and assured that it would tackle them as soon as the Covid-19 crisis issues were managed.

The President-General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, had raised the alarm that some employers were planning to hide under the pandemic to downsize, explaining that only an unconcerned union that would give in to threats by employers.

He said: “Our door is a open for dialogue. We will negotiate and get something reasonable for our members.”

Adeyanju added that the primary duty of any union was to protect the interest of workers and promote their welfare, noting that over the years, the world had believed that the shipping firms were the best employers.

