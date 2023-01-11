Operators face insurance, loan predicaments over 1m TEUs

Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) are currently facing challenges to secure loan to acquire new vessels to ferry containers from mother ports to the various terminals. Also, the Nigerian Ports Authority had said that without the appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company, their barges would not be allowed to operate at the ports.

The authority said that it would delist some barge operators over their failure to meet up with standards. It was learnt that some of their barges were in bad shape to ferry containers from terminal to another, leading to loss of cargoes in the lagoon.

However, in a desperate move, the association said that the only option available was to hold talks with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Ex-port and Import Bank (NEXIM) for loans to enable them acquire modern ocean-going barges to ferry over a million containers and about 500, 000 metric tonnes of general cargoes from the ports annually. Barges are long flat bottomed boats that are used to convey freights through lagoon, canals and rivers.

The authority’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said in Lagos that NPA had frozen licensing of the barges until it reviews the current ones, noting that those that meet its requirements would be licensed. He said: “We have seen videos of containers falling off barges at berth, we have seen barges sinking also. So, it is not the number of barges that is important, it is the quality of the barges. “We would create standards, ensure quality and start increasing the numbers with the same quality. I believe that shortly we would allow those that met our requirements to have licenses but we are not adding new ones.”

The authority added that operators must seek clarification from the NPA harbour master if the masters of the tugs to be deployed would require Pilotage Exemption Certificates (PEC) and ensure same where required. It said: “The Operator shall submit N50million unconditional bank bond in favour of the NPA to qualify for this operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter. “At the commencement of any towage operation, port operations or signal station shall be informed so as to factor the movement into the traffic management within the channel to avoid the risk of collision.

“The operator shall furnish the traffic department of the port with monthly report on its activities, a copy of which should be referred to the office of the assistant general manager, operations HQ for record purpose.” However, the association explained that loan from banks would give them opportunities to acquire vessels and dislodge Asians and other foreigners operating in their sector.

The operator, according to the President of the association, Dr Bunmi Olumekun, explained that the sector needed legislation that will protect them since barge operation is part of inland waters trade exclusively reserved for the indigenous firms. He urged the National Assembly to make legislation that will make barge operation exclusive reserve for Nigerians, adding that the Federal Government should commit 20per cent of its railway budget to the development of inland water transportation, particularly barge operations. Olumekun stressed that it was important for BOAN members to compete favourably in 2023 and beyond. The president said that the association would have to partner financial institutions for support at all times, saying that that the association would embark on a visit to Antwerp Port in 2023 to understudy barge operations in Belgium. He noted: “We are going to visit Antwerp Port. We are going to tap from their experiences. They are good and have better edges than us in barge operations. We need this.”

