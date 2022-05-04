Operators fault Cabotage regime

Despite the loss of 300,000 jobs, trawler operators are mounting pressure that trawling and fishing should be expunged from the Cabotage Act meant to protect coastal shipping, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In the last four decades, the incursion of foreigners into the country’s coastal waters without restriction has been the major factor that drained the fortunes of the fishing sector in country.

The sector, which contributed about 9.5 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) in the past, has become a shadow of itself as India, China, Indonesian and other foreign firms fishing on Nigerian waters have become the net exporters of fish to Nigeria till date.

Challenge

It is worrisome that Nigeria, which is supposed to be a major exporter of fish, has lost over 300,000 workforce, while spending over $800 million to import seafood from Asia and Europe that plunder its waters with impunity, leading to heavy loss of foreign exchange annually.

For instance, statistics by International Trade Administration (ITA) revealed that China harvests about 15.37 million metric tonnes; Indonesia, 6.69 million tonnes; India, 5.43 million tonnes; United States, 5.04 million tonnrs; Russia, 4.87 million tonnes; Peru, 4.16 million tonnes; Vietnam, 3.28 million tonnes; Japan, 3.2 million tonnes; Norway, 2.37 million tonnes and Myanmar, 2.15 million tonnes annually, using sophisticated fishing equipment. Angered by the level of plundering,

Nigeria Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) complained that foreigners had been poaching fish on Nigerian waters without penalty, while pirates attack local trawler operators for ransom at will.

In addition, they noted that crew was most times kidnapped for ransom where the companies pay huge sums to rescue their members or staff.

Contention

President of the association, Mrs Ben Okonkwo, who is worried over government’s poor regulation of the sector, said that since fishing activities do not include carriage or transportation of goods or passengers as economic activities, trawling and fishing should be excluded from the Cabotage regime, adding that the maritime industry was being regulated by the International Maritime Labour (ILO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Panic

Afraid of the move, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) noted that the recommendation by a ministerial committee on the review and implementation of the Cabotage Act being proposed to government that administrative exemption should be granted to trawler operators would further spark illegality on Nigerian waters.

For instance, the Agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, contended that if the issue of regulatory functions of trawlers is expunged from the Cabotage Act, it would further worsen the issue of unregulated, unreported and illegal fishing activities in the country.

Further, he explained that the international community would come with their fishing trawlers and do all kinds of things on local waters. Because of the pressure mounted by some group, the director general said that the Agency had cancelled payment of two per cent administrative fee charged fishing trawler owners with a view to attracting more Nigerians to the fishing sector.

Apart from battling the huge economic loss from illegal fishing, the country is also facing the challenges of maritime insecurity and sea piracy. For instance, Jimoh said recently that about $783 million had been lost to piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Issue

In the last 15 years, the Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Department of Nigeria’s Federal Fisheries Department saddled with the responsibility of managing Nigeria’s fisheries has no budgetary allocation to purchase patrol vessels to monitor the activities of vessels operating in the country’s coastal waters, thereby making people vulnerable to criminal networks as some residents end up participating in piracy and armed robbery at sea in the coastal communities.

MoU

Bothered by the challenges, Jamoh explained that the agency was contemplating plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Fisheries with a view to tackling illegal fishing activities on the nation’s waters.

He stated: “We have come to realise that many a time, criminals hijack fishing trawlers and use these fishing trawlers to attack other vessels. Currently, we do not charge them any fee.

“Nigerian fishing trawlers owners should be more concerned about these illegalities and about expunging the regulatory functions from the Act. If we expunge them from our own mandate in terms of regulatory and registration functions, then we will have problems.

“I was with the minister of agriculture and we are now going to sign an Memorandum of Understanding on how the Department of Fisheries can be part and parcel of our Deep Blue project to see how we can curb and remove those illegal and unauthorised fishing on our waters.

New approach

It was learnt that the Federal Executive Council had approved the ratification of the Port State Measures (PSMA) treaty to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU fishing by preventing vessels engaged in illegal fishing from using legal ports to land their catches.

The provisions of the treaty apply to fishing vessels seeking entry into a designated port of a state, which is different from their flag state.

Obstacle

One of the foremost offenders of illegal fishing, China, has not ratified the agreement. Similarly, countries like Russia and Japan have not started the process. In addition, there seems to be no penalty for failing to comply with the provisions of the agreement.

Last line

It has become imperative for government to strengthen fishing regulatory agencies in order to curb revenue loss in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...