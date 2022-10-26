Business

Operators fret over influx of quacks in barge operation

Author Bayo Akomolafe

Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) has linked the influx of unqualified people into barge operation to incessant accidents on nation’s water ways. The President of the association, Mr. Olubunmi Olumekun, said that there was no way accident would not occur because some people believed in cutting corners.

He called for more collaboration between the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and stakeholders in the industry, saying that NIWA act to sanction operators who violate the waterways regulations. Also, the president commiserated with the Federal Government and other states that were ravaged by flood across the country, noting that flood had cut off many road networks, thereby making land transportation impossible.

Olumekun said that since the flood was now a yearly occurrence, it was imperative for the Federal and state governments to commit more funds into water transportation in order to move people and their loads. The president stressed that waterway transportation was a good alternative to road, saying that it was cheaper and effective. Olumekun said: “If we had invested in our waterway transportation system, Nigerians would move unhindered despite the flood. While we are sympathising with the affected states, we charge the Federal Government to put more resources into water transportation and ensure that states key into it. Water transportation is the solution.”

 

