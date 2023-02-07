Business

Operators groan over SAATM disadvantage, back policy

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Overflying Francophone countries a nightmare – Onyema

Nigerian carriers under the aegis of Airline Operators (AON) have expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), urging African nations to be sincere in their implementation of the African air transport policy. T

he Vice-President of AON and the Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, who spoke on behalf of the operators at a two-day workshop on Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) implementation in aviation in Nigeria held in Abuja, said the continent must be sincere and avoid a situation where Nigerian carriers are held down by bottlenecks to frustrate them. Onyema noted that a situation where Nigerian airlines are being deprived of easy access to landing in other African cities would put the airlines in a precarious situation and edge the airlines out in the competitive airline business.

He particularly frowned at the high cost of landing charges by other countries compared to what the Nigerian government charges other airlines operating in the country. He admitted that the air transport liberalization policy was a good idea to ensure the interconnectivity of the African region and boost the economies of many nations. His words: “SAATM is very good. It is a good idea. It will boost the economies of many African countries. However, African nations must be sincere in their implementation of SAATM.

We must be sincere and not a situation where Nigerian airlines are being deprived of landing with high costs of landing. Despite that, we have to support it. “I am very happy to meet the Director- General of ASECNA here. Flying over the Francophone countries has become a nightmare for Nigerian airlines because when they bring their bills, they are high. There are a lot of conflicts and late reconciliation of bills.” The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063, an initiative of the African Union to create a single unified air transport market in Africa to advance the liberalization of civil aviation in Africa and act as an impetus to the continent’s economic integration agenda. SAATM will ensure aviation plays a major role in connecting Africa, promoting its social, economic, and political integration, and boosting intra- Africa trade and tourism as a result. To date, 34 countries have signed up for the SAATM. The countries are Nigeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon. Others are Gambia, Ghana, Guinea (Bissau), Guinée, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sénégal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tchad, Togo, Zimbabwe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank secures $25.5m to expand interventions in ‘HEART’ sectors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank PLC has successfully raised $25.5 million from BlueOrchard Finance Ltd (BlueOrchard)-managed funds, to grow the Health, Education, Agribusiness, Renewable energy and Transportation (HEART) sectors of the Nigerian economy.   A statement released by Sterling Bank said the deal was structured by Alpen Capital, adding that the fund has been secured as a multi-credit […]
Business

NSE sustains weekly rally by 12.97%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The bulls in the local bourse last week took the market to unprecedented rout as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 12.97 per cent to close the week at 35,037.46 and N18.308 trillion respectively.   Similarly, all other indices finished higher while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. It was a […]
Business

Renewable energy: AfDB invests $20m in private equity fund

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) yesterday approved an equity investment of $20 million in Evolution Fund III, a pan-African clean and sustainable energy private equity fund, Inspired Evolution Investment Management, that is mobilising about $400 million into renewable energy and resourceefficiency assets across sub-Saharan Africa over a 10-year period. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica