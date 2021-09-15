Operators raise eyebrow over bonded terminals’ shoddy service

The Association of Bonded Terminal Operators of Nigeria (ABTON) and 100per cent Compliance Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) have disagreed over poor service delivery, demurrage and transfer charges among other illegal fees at the various bonded terminals, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

With the high volume of import and the unnecessary bottlenecks in clearing process, a lot of goods have ended up staying longer than necessary at the ports, leading to serious congestion of the available space and causing delay in the discharge of cargo by vessels. The delays, which also affected the vessels turnaround time, led to the creation of bonded terminals that have full compliments of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies. The standard practice is that on arrival, container clearance should not exceed 24 hours at bonded terminals, which is far ahead of the unattainable 48 hours clearing period in the seaports. The system guarantee quick service delivery within the expectation of importers. However, bonded terminal business has failed because of poor standard of operations and service delivery by some licensed operators.

Complaints

Worried by the poor state of the sector, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) said that bonded terminal operation had failed to justify its existence in the port sector. For instance, NAGAFF’s 100 per cent Compliance Team complained that members of Association of Bonded Terminal Operators of Nigeria (ABTON) now imposed demurrage, storage and transfer charges among other illegal fees on importers and freight forwarders, noting that some terminals lacked the capacity to deliver quality and efficient services. The NAGAFF Coordinator of the Compliance Team, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, alleged that whenever it rains, operators of bonded terminals suspend examination of cargoes, leading to an increase in demurrage charged against owners of the cargoes. He noted: “If I want to examine my containers, it takes me days to examine them. They don’t have a good floor to drop containers during the rainy season. “We cannot examine in the rain because the goods will be soaked in water and demurrage will accrue.”

Blames

Tanko condemned the issuing of licences by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the operators who could not meet international standards in contradiction of the Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA). He urged Customs to revoke the licences of bonded terminals that fail to meet the standards. However, ABTON said that the allegations were baseless and not true as over 40 bonded terminals in Lagos alone operate in accordance with the standards contained in their operation licenses issued to them by Customs. According to ABTON’s General Secretary, Alhaji Haruna Omolajomo, there are guidelines for operating a bonded terminal, adding that Customs does regular inspection before approval, while the operators renew their licenses every year. He explained that the charges at bonded terminals complained about by freight forwarders were in line with agreements with shipping companies.

Issue

The general secretary said that bonded terminals with sufficient equipment were not patronised by freight forwarders and importers, noting that they preferred to take their containers to those with fewer facilities and end up complaining of not getting adequate service. Omolajomo explained that bonded terminals do not bill Customs agents and freight forwarders illegally, saying that 70 per cent of the charges at the bonded terminals were infused by the shipping companies and terminal operators. He noted that the operators had invested trillions of naira into this business, saying that shutting down the business would keep many out of jobs.

Deficiency

Notwithstanding, he admitted that there were a few bad eggs in the industry, but suggested the erring operators should be punished rather than condemning all the operators. He stressed: “There is no sane society that expects everything to run 100 per cent. There would still be black sheep that will default. “You cannot push for all bonded terminals to be thrown out of business because of one or two operators that erred in their operations. This is not fair as many people would be out of jobs for a crime they did not commit. “Those people defaulting are not members of the bonded terminals association, which is recognised nationwide. How can we account for them since the Federal Government, through Customs, licensed them? If they violate the law, the Customs sanctions them and bring them to book just as they have been doing to erring operators. The terminal operators and shipping companies reach an agreement with the bonded terminals for patronage. “They give the bonded terminals conditions that if they must patronise them, they must help them to collect certain money and this money is infused into what the bonded terminals will collect from the shippers and freight forwarders. This is one of the challenges the bonded terminals are facing and this is very bad because it is painting us black.”

Last line

There should be constant inspection and regulation of bonded terminals by Customs in order to promote standard and quality service delivery to importers and agents.

Like this: Like Loading...