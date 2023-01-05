Operators, stakeholders anticipate robust telecom services

While the sector was adjudged the highest contributor to the GDP in 2022, there are expectations that there would be fresh innovations to improve services and turn around the economy of the nation in the year 2023. Abolaji Adebayo reports

Though the sector thrived amidst various challenges in the preceding year, industry players and stakeholders have set agenda for the government and the operators on what they expect to happen in the sector in 2023. According to them, improving on the identified challenges and working on the new innovation in each aspect of the sector will make it more robust. Apart from

Policy

One of the aspects where the stakeholders, especially the telecoms operators want improvement is government policies, which they complained affected their operation in 2022. Operators and stakeholders including ALTON, ATCON, NATCOMS, ATICS asked the government to always involve them while making decisions and policies that affect them. They cited many instances in the previous years where some policies were made by the government which did not go down well with both the operators and the subscribers especially concerning the taxes put on the telecoms sectors. Since the beginning of 2022, industry players and stakeholders have been agitating for favourable policies to drive the required growth of the sector as well as creation of conducive business environment to attract foreign investors. According to them, it is also pertinent to bridge the gap between smaller industry operators and the tier one players. This, they said, requires peoplefriendly policies and regulations. They also advocated the need to encourage Nigerians to participate fully in the ICT/telecoms sector for efficiency in 2023.

Tax

Complaining that there are about 30 different taxes in the sector, they urged the government to review such taxes and remove some in 2023 to create enabling environment for the telecoms business to thrive in the year. It was said that the various taxes forced in the operators have forced many investors out of the country while the remaining ones are striving to cope. For instance, it gathered that many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) both local investors and foreign ones have been forced out of the business due to the tensed business environment while others have relocated. Out of 756 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only 188 were active even as stakeholders tasked the commission to sustain the sector. It was gathered that the reasons for the inactiveness of the ISPs range from anti-competition issues; low internet access in the Northern region of the country due to security challenges; challenges of Right of Way (RoW) and conclusion of standardisation with state governments; multiple taxation; deployment of Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) compatible to all service providers; lack of company Corporate Code of Governance to lack of code of practice for Internet Service provision. Meanwhile, stakeholders called on NCC to create an enabling environment for ISPs to thrive. The Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the big four operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile), have dominated the business of ISPs in Nigeria. Adebayo said: “The big operators are doing wholesale and at the same time, doing retailing. This is affecting the smaller operators like the ISPs. If the big operators who are supposed to be doing wholesale, are also doing retailing, what will happen to the smaller operators who are supposed to be doing the retail? This legislation is not working well for the smaller operators and if we are not careful, the smaller operators will be thrown under the table.”

Tariff review

While battling with various challenges and cost of production, the mobile network operators (MNOs) said they may need to review upward their tariffs in 2023. In 2022, the operators under the aegis of Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) presented a proposal to the NCC, seeking 40 per cent hike in the tariffs of data, voice calls and SMS. In the letter titled, ‘Impact of the Economic and Security Issues on the Telecommunications Sector,’ the telcos said the decision to hike charges was based on an increase in energy costs, which has raised their operating expenses by 35 per cent. This happened in May, 2022. Their proposal was to raise phone calls from N6.4 to N8.95, while SMS costs would also increase from N4 to N5.61. However, the decision hit the rock as both the NCC and subscribers rejected the proposal, forcing the telco operators to shelve the decision. Meanwhile, the operators said the review may happen in 2023 for them to be able to make balance in the business. However, the operators and the subscribers appealed to the federal government to remove the new phone tax enshrined in the 2022 Finance Bill.

Regulation

Adebayo, however, tasked the NCC to enforce strict regulation, adding that, the environment is hostile to the smaller operators. “Out of over 700 ISPs, who were given license to operate, we have about 188 active members. If the big operators are crying that they cannot sustain their business anymore, how much more the smaller operators? Several ISPs are about to close their shops if this issue is not addressed. We need to brainstorm together and find ways to ensure that we all sustain our businesses,” he added. In the same vein, the Chief Operating Officer, WTES Projects Ltd, Chidi Ajuzie, said the tier 1 ISPs have deep pockets, adding that, they have the capacity to take over the business of the tier2/3 ISPs. “Technically, this is what has happened and that is why we have less than 200 active ISPs in Nigeria, of which 60 per cent of them are struggling,” Ajuzie added. Ajuzie, however, called on ISPs to look into other areas to sustain their business. He urged ISPs to leverage on open access-rollouts and partnership, reduce legacy CAPEX and OPEX, expand serviceable footprint, consolidate multivendor maintenance, reduce risk and high cost and maintain integration for end-to-end broadband, among others. Still on regulation of the sector, the stakeholders denounced the idea of creating another regulator, saying such would destruct the sector in 2023. They urged the federal government to rescind the Draft Bill concerning the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). According to them, passing such bill will not favourable to sector but only create multiple regulations that will affect the sector. They, therefore, called for the cancelation of the bill in 2023. This will create structural and regulatory conflicts in Nigeria. Yet the most worrisome impact of the Draft Bill is its immense potential to jeopardise the vibrant communications sector by creating uncertainty and drawing a grey map of applicability. They said: “This will not only jolt investors and distort the market structure, but can lead to multiple regulatory oversight and lack of coordination in managing the sector. Therefore, the impact is far reaching and fundamental to market sustenance and deepening the gains of the sector that has twice driven Nigeria out of recession in the last six years.” They added that there was a need to reconsider the Draft Bill as the matters it seek to legislate on are already being regulated by the NCC as the sole and exclusive regulator of communications services in Nigeria and this approach has midwifed the country from liberalization to the exponential growth that makes the sector attract commendations and emulations from other countries.

5G network

The new 5G network is the most anticipated in the country which has dominated the scene in the telecoms industry since late 2022. Since the successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum for the Fifth- Generation (5G) network deployment in December 2021, expectation has been high for its deployment and usage in Nigeria. While waiting for its spread in Nigeria, subscribers tasked the three licensed operators to make the network available across the country in 2023. They said at least one third of the entire country should be covered in the first quarter of 2023 while appealing for the policy that will make the network available and affordable for the network users. It is expected that availability and affordability of the technology would spur economic growth in the country.

Broadband penetration/GDP

The regulatory agency has been charged to work harder to make sure the Nigerian broadband penetration rebounds and increases well in 2023. The agency was urged to leverage on the 5G network to increase the penetration. It was also urged to make sure the sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) increase in 2023.

The industry analysts noted that the penetration has been fluctuating in the past years, saying it has to be steady in expansion in 2023. For instance, the Commission revealed that the country reached 44.55 per cent in October, 2022 with 86,949,451 subscribers. The October figure shows an upshoot of 0.46 per cent from the previous month’s data which was put at 86,062,025 (45.09%).

In August, the broadband penetration was 44.65 per cent – 85,232,291 subscriptions, it rose from 44.49 per cent in July, 2022. Meanwhile, the telecoms industry’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased to 12.85 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 from 15 per cent in the second quarter and 12.94 per cent in the first quarter.

The figure for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 0.91 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the preceding year. Meanwhile, industry analysts said the broadband penetration is moving at a slow pace, saying the country has to brace up to be able to meet up with the 70 per cent target set for 2025. With 45.55 per cent penetration as of October 2022, the country needs additional 24.49 per cent in terms of broadband coverage to achieve the 70 per cent target by 2025. In 2020, when the broadband plan was launched, penetration stood at 38.49 percent.

At the current 45.55 percent penetration, it implies a growth of only about seven per cent in the two years the plan has been in force. Analysts said if the pace of growth does not increase in the next three years,the country was most likely to miss the 70 per cent target. They also said that the contribution of the sector to the GDP has to be worked upon, stating that the decrease noticed in the third quarter compared to the first and second quarters is not encouraging. Indeed, the advent of 5G is expected to spur a revolution in broadband expansion.

Investment

Industry players projected about 30 per cent growth in the investment in telecoms industry in 2023 and set a target of 80 per cent by 2025. According to them, the deployment of 5G network should boost investment in the sector as it will open more businesses in the value chains. In 2022, investment in the Nigerian telecoms industry reached $70 billion, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). In the last 21 years, a total of $69.5billion was invested in the industry, rising from $500 million in 2001 to $70 billion in 2022. The CEO of Datamelon Technology, Faruq Bello said the 5G and other emerging technologies would attract more investments in Nigeria following as the country is set to experience the use of the next work in 2023. “The investment in telecoms industry will be more than double what we have been getting in the past. The deployment of 5G will attract more both foreign and local investment. More tech companies will spring up in Nigeria. “The government and its agencies should arrive to leverage the opportunity of the emerging technologies to boost the investment in the Nigerian telecoms sector in the coming year.”

Fintech

In 2022, financial technology (FinTech) ecosystem witnessed great growth as the sector also boomed. This was made possible with the licensing of more fintech startups and mobile payment service banks especially the mobile telecoms. For instance, MTN Nigeria got the final approval to start MoMo PSB in April from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The permit allows the payment unit to offer several services provided by commercial banks, the notable exceptions being disallowance from issuing credit and processing foreign exchange deals. Stakeholders said this had to be sustained in 2023 while working towards its further expansion.

Last line

In 2023, it is expected that the telecoms sector will experience great development if the suggested plans and the matters raised are strictly implemented.

