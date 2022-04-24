Body & Soul

Opeyemi Aiyeola: How I kept my marriage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has recounted the challenges that threatened her marriage and how they kept it at bay.

 

The movie star was speaking about the imperfections people face in marriages recently while celebrating Olayiwola Babatunde, her husband, on their anniversary.

 

The 44-year-old shared a picture of her family while admitting that there were moments of “disagreements and huge fights” that almost threatened her marriage.

She, however, stated that despite the imperfections, she and her husband have been able to stick together because of love and their goal to remain together. “We play so much, yet we have our moments of disagreements, huge fights and threats to our union,” she wrote via her Instagram page.

 

“Just because we’re 2 imperfect being living in an imperfect world, surrounded by imperfections, working towards same goal of togetherness and individual happiness and love. @Olasexcy Mine.”

 

Opeyemi tied the knot with her husband in 2007.

 

The union is blessed with two children. The actress started acting in 1998 but gained popularity in the Yoruba movie industry for her role in ‘Aso Iye’. She has since then become a household name and has so far featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ayra Starr is EQUAL Africa’s artist of the month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe known on the microphone as Ayra Starr is in a celebratory mood as Spotify celebrates her, not only as their newest artist to join the EQUAL Music Programme but also as the EQUAL Africa Artist of the Month.   This announcement comes off the back of the 19-year-old’s popularity and fame since […]
Body & Soul

When Nigeria came alive for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his status as a reputable political heavy weight, he naturally ranks high among those who would any day make the news in the country.   Some even jokingly put it that, if anyone wants his news to make impact, such person should not fail to […]
Body & Soul

Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.   According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.   The pieces featured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica