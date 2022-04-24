Opeyemi Aiyeola: How I kept my marriage

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has recounted the challenges that threatened her marriage and how they kept it at bay.

The movie star was speaking about the imperfections people face in marriages recently while celebrating Olayiwola Babatunde, her husband, on their anniversary.

The 44-year-old shared a picture of her family while admitting that there were moments of “disagreements and huge fights” that almost threatened her marriage.

She, however, stated that despite the imperfections, she and her husband have been able to stick together because of love and their goal to remain together. “We play so much, yet we have our moments of disagreements, huge fights and threats to our union,” she wrote via her Instagram page.

“Just because we’re 2 imperfect being living in an imperfect world, surrounded by imperfections, working towards same goal of togetherness and individual happiness and love. @Olasexcy Mine.”

Opeyemi tied the knot with her husband in 2007.

The union is blessed with two children. The actress started acting in 1998 but gained popularity in the Yoruba movie industry for her role in ‘Aso Iye’. She has since then become a household name and has so far featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies.

